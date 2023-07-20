Lane Kiffin says the state of college football is “a disaster.”





NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not wait Thursday for questions about the impact of the transfer portal and deals over names, images and likenesses during SEC media days. Instead, he addressed both topics during his opening statement, calling the current state of college football a “disaster.” Kiffin prefaced his remarks by saying he’s happy players can get paid, but said the unintended consequence of NIL is a “pay-for-play” system where players follow the money and the teams with the deepest pockets get the best talent. With the transfer portal, Kiffin said, “free agency” now exists — except that, unlike in professional sports, any college player can enter free agency twice a year with the spring and winter transfer windows. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Kiffin said, “We have professional sports,” except with no salary cap or luxury tax, and the result is countless “problems” for coaches. “And I’m not complaining about it, because of course we benefit from freedom of choice,” he added. Ole Miss has been one of the most active teams in the country on the transfer portal. At quarterback, the Rebs returned former USC transfer Jaxson Dart, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season, and added a pair of transfers in former All-Big 12 selection Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State and former five-star prospect Walker Howard. Between transfers and high school recruits, Kiffin added 40 new scholarship players to the roster this summer. “That’s the world we live in,” Kiffin said. “But at the same time, I don’t think that’s really good for college football. These massive roster overhauls every year are really not in college football’s best interests. “There’s kind of a union about the situation that all the coaches across the country are facing – really, a bad system that isn’t getting better and is now going to get worse. Because again, now we look at the recruiting rankings and you’ll see that mostly they’ll follow this donor base and which schools will decide to give the most money to the players. There’s no system around it.” Kiffin and his staff nevertheless navigated the system well, earning three straight bowl appearances as they went 23-13 in three seasons at Oxford. Ole Miss, who opens the season at home to Mercer on Sept. 2, returns one of the nation’s top running backs in sophomore Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards last season.

