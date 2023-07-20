The success of Section IX comes to the pinnacle of Goshen’s tennis





Tennis may be a more individualized sport, but it was a team effort for a member of the Goshen Boys varsity tennis team to make Section IX history. Braeden Gelletich first picked up a tennis racket when he was four. He traveled to tournaments across the country and reached another milestone at this year’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys Tennis Championships. It feels really good to know that I am now doing better than kids who have trained all their lives, Gelletich said. Gelletich, who represented Goshen High School in early June, became the first Section IX player to reach the boys’ singles final. Gelletich played where he grew up watching the pros play at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens. He immediately felt at home on the field. It’s unbelievable. You get to play on the courts that people have practiced on all their lives, so it’s really an unreal experience, Gelletich said. This was the 16-year-old’s first full season on the varsity team, as COVID-19 and trying to homeschool impacted previous seasons. Coach Kenny Soroka said he was thrilled to have Gelletich join the squad. I wanted him to play on the team this year so he could get the team concept and the team experience. The players really respected Braeden. They really came to like Braeden, and Braeden came off more as a player-coach, Soroka said. He also gave the team so much support and gave them the guidance they needed. Between school, varsity practice and games, as well as training with a coach in Westchester and going to national tournaments, Gelletich has a busy schedule. He said he gets by with support from family, friends, teachers and coaches, especially his father, Richard Gelletich. I really admire what he has been through. It’s very hard to juggle because he’s always with all the trips we take across the country, Richard said. While he admits to getting nervous on the sidelines, Richard says he cheers for his son at every game, no matter the distance. “I’m very proud of him to see how successful and committed he is and what he’s doing is certainly not easy,” said Richard. Braeden is now entering his senior year of high school and hopes to play tennis for a Division I college upon graduation. I feel like the future is at least something playing tennis, Braeden Gelletich said. Gelletich will play in several tournaments across the country this summer.

