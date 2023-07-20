Updated standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Chennai Lions, Match 8
In Match 8 of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Bengaluru Smashers edged past Chennai Lions 8-7 to open their account on Thursday, July 20.
Bengaluru Smashers had an excellent start to the draw as Kirill Gerassimenko defeated Sharath Kamal in the first match. Kirill won both games via Golden Point, while Sharath Kamal won the second game 11-7.
Fan favorite Manika Batra did not disappoint as ace paddler defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 to extend Bengaluru Smashers’ lead. She won the first game convincingly 11-6. Sutirtha took the next game through Golden Point, but Manika bounced back to seal the game with an 11-8 win in the final game.
The mixed doubles tie also went to Bengaluru Smashers. Kirill/Manika defeated Sharath/Yangzi to win the match 6-11, 11-9,11-7. Bengaluru led the score 6-3 after the third game. Benedikt Duda kept Chennai Lions in the hunt by winning the men’s singles match. Although he dropped the first game, he took the next two to win 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.
After the fourth game, the Chennai Lions were 5-7 and needed to win all their games to take the tie. However, Natalia Bajor kept her nerve to win the first match against Yangzi Liu to seal the tie. Yangzi had a positive finish to the match as she won the next two matches to win the match.
Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 8
After match 8 of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers remain at the top of the points table with two tied wins out of three. They have won ten matches, three ahead of second-placed U Mumba TT.
U Mumba TT has two wins and one loss from their three ties. They have won seven games and are tied on 24 points. Chennai Lions remain in third place in the Ultimate Table Tennis points table after today’s loss to Bengaluru Smashers. They have eight game wins and 24 game points.
Bengaluru Smashers jump to fourth spot with today’s win as they finally opened the bill after losing their first two ties. They have five match wins and 18 game points. Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TTC have also won once, but they have only played two matches. They are currently on the bottom half of the table.
