A new cricket league is underway in the busy American sports market. Organizers believe it can stay :: WRALSportsFan.com

— Major League Cricket (MLC) will bring many of the world’s best cricketers to Morrisville for the second week of the groundbreaking inaugural season starting this Thursday at Church Street Park.

The first five games of the seven-game set from July 20-July 25 are sold out.

MLC’s six teams will demonstrate in scenic Church Street Park why cricket is the world’s second most popular sport.

Limited tickets are still available for the final two games in Morrisville and are expected to sell out quickly.

Deep in the heart of Texas blared from the loudspeakers during a timeout a few days after the debut of an American professional cricket league near Dallas.

Fans waved the flags of the Texas Super Kings and the LA Knight Riders, and some wore the jerseys of their favorite countries or clubs abroad. A few had caps from two of the biggest brands in the United States, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees.

This unusual coincidence comes during the debut of Major League Cricket, which hopes to gain a foothold for one of the world’s most popular sports in a sports-mad country that knows little about the other bat-and-ball game.

Because a willing partner was happy to see a fading minor league baseball stadium turned into one of the few legitimate cricket grounds in the country, the league began in Texas, famous for the Friday night lights of high school football. The 7,000-seat stadium is located in Grand Prairie, not far from where the Cowboys America’s Team, remember, plays each fall eight or nine times in front of more than 90,000 spectators under a retractable roof with a giant video board suspended above the field.

Some days were crazy, tournament director Justin Geale said. We’re in the middle of Dallas and we have a cricket field. I saw the vision. I got very excited. I got goosebumps when I first came in here. I thought, we can do this.

As with many things, money is key, and co-founder Sameer Mehta said investors behind the initial $120 million don’t expect to make a profit in the next few years, if so. Much of the money comes from India, where arguably the best T20 cricket, the three-hour version most similar to baseball, is played in the India Premier League. Three IPL owners help run US teams.

With a salary cap competitive with similar T20 tournaments around the world, Major League Cricket organizers have secured most of the better-known players they’ve been chasing, including Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis.

The South African was overrun by autograph seekers during a game against Washington when his playing time was over. There are also players from the US on rosters that allow six spots for international veterans. Mehta said he was not worried about the quality of the game even without IPL players due to rules preventing them from being here.

There are some damn good players, especially with the IPL owning some of the franchises here, they’re bringing over some international players, said Australia’s Matthew Short, the player of the match for Washington in a win over Texas. As the tournament progresses over the next few years I think it’s important that we get those players here and also really bring the local guys up here.

Priyank Shah, a native of India who has been working and studying in the US for six years, shouted at the players he recognized as they walked to and from the locker room. There were plenty.

Besides Indian players, the other players playing here are like rock stars, said Shah, who lives in the Dallas area, the metropolitan region that is seeing explosive growth in its Asian population.

The first eight games in the six-team tournament were in Texas, with seven games remaining for Morrisville, North Carolina. The event will return to the Dallas area for elimination matches, with the championship taking place on July 30.

For now, the league’s six cities, Washington, Seattle, New York, and San Francisco, will be represented by the players alone. The aim is a home-and-home competition, with 30 games per team spread over about two months, but that will take several years. Mehta said the clubs are contractually bound to open venues within five years.

The 2024 plan calls for a different tournament format, perhaps with two more venues. And the organizers hope to build on the T20 World Cup, which will be held partially in the US for the first time.

Geale hopes cricket will be added as an Olympic sport for 2028, when the Games are in Los Angeles.

All of a sudden we have this five-year growth program for the sport, Geale said. A big part of what we tried to do is strengthen the US national team.

Another part of the growth plan is more basic, which Mehta says will take time. Youth and recreational leagues will be crucial in making the US more competitive internationally.

And while Houston has a strong enough presence in cricket to host training camps leading up to its Major League Cricket debut, the league needs similar facilities in the six cities with teams.

The odds are stacked against us, Geale said. We’re trying to launch a new sport in a country that doesn’t know it needs it. I think we have to be realistic. But I think if we can show how cool we think the game is, if we can put out a really good TV product, we can show that to people in America and the world that this is going to work.

There are plenty of examples of how Geale and Mehta want to Americanize the sport. One of the best is the ball going into the stands for the cricket version of a home run, they are all homers because the game is played over all 360 degrees of a round field.

Baseball fans are used to keeping those balls. Cricket fans are conditioned to throw them back because the sanctity of the game is that the same ball should be used, unless, of course, it’s out of shape, Mehta said.

One day Geele would like fans to keep the balls. For the time being, he was worried about that before the debut, but it didn’t have to be. Fans promptly threw the balls back, which made sense given what Mehta said about marketing. Targeted for the debut were ex-patriots from countries in South Asia and the Caribbean, along with Australia and New Zealand.

That’s another part of the short-term plan.

What I would like to do is for these fans to quickly bring their friends, family, associates and colleagues to a game and give them a taste of it, Mehta said. But it’s OK if it takes another year. And by next year, we’ll be doing a lot of general marketing, trying to reach mainstream American sports fans.

There were a few of those fans in the first few days of the tournament, including Dan Strick. The Dallas native who became addicted to cricket through TV about a year ago brought his son along to a game.

Based on a year and a half of experience, I’ve only seen the best teams in the world play, Strick said. So obviously this could be a little bit poorer. But it’s still fun.

___

