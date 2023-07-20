Fantasy football design strategy – why it is wise to wait to choose your QB

Each year, the ESPN Fantasy Football crew holds a mock draft after the NFL draft is complete. In this year’s post-draft mock — a 10-team lineup — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, the No. 5 fantasy scorer at the position last season, and Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had a six-touchdown performance and averaged as many fantasy points per game as Smith, were ignored. They were free agents. Whatever you think of these guys moving forward, it’s easy to argue that they deserved a roster in a standard 10-team league.

Play the #1 fantasy game We’re back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football and it’s not too early to start. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prepare for kickoff this fall. Register now >>

OK, so you’re thinking, as the regular quarterback fader of the ESPN fantasy staff, why not i draft them? I’ve been singing Smith’s off-season praise as someone who can repeat his surprise season, but in this case, he missed the cut. I’ve already selected Kirk Cousins ​​and new Jets starter Aaron Rodgers Round 12 and 13, respectively. Yeah, I waited a bit because, well, I could be wait a second. Read the room in one-QB formats.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are legitimately awesome, though neither averaged the most fantasy points per game last season. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts did. Yet so many quarterbacks are prolific enough that being patient in a standard league is a real and effective strategy. Mahomes investors don’t need backup other than bye week, and even if he gets hurt, there’s so much available depth that finding a prolific quarterback is hardly a challenge. Smith was available in many competitions mid-season last season.

Then there is the decline, a position where – for all economics students – the law of supply and demand comes into play. This is a simple principle, the price of a resource is determined by availability. There are so many quarterbacks to trust. (Smile emoji!) Few people can trust. (Frowning emoji.) Some of us can’t justify an early pick — say the first three, four, or even 10 rounds — on a quarterback, not because they’re not great, but because the coveted running back pool — and wide receivers, to some degree — of strong options is rapidly thinning.

Pigskin wins totals Take your chance to choose the win totals for all 32 teams for a chance to win up to $10,000!

Make your choices

And there it is. No reason to denigrate the best quarterbacks — you can certainly win with Mahomes, Allen, or Hurts — but there’s also a significant risk of going down a draft with Detroit Lions acquisition David Montgomery, Chiefs starter Isiah Pacheco, or one of the Eagles, Denver Broncos, or Washington Commanders as your team’s second best running back and then struggling all season to upgrade them. Happens all the time. It feels like a bad thing — and a poor allocation of league resources — to get so desperate for an October runback and yet see quarterbacks like Cousins ​​just sitting there on the wire.

Practice in our mock design lobby and see what your team looks like with Mahomes, Allen or Hurts as your second round pick. Nobody says you can’t win competition with them. There are countless ways to win a fantasy football league, and while it may start with the draft, it rarely ends there. Take a QB early. You might like the choice when you make it, but then, an hour later, you could be stressing about the depth running back and bending. I do.

Editors’ Picks 2 Related

The fear of missing out is real in fantasy football, but when it comes to quarterback in a standard 10- or 12-team league (superflex is obviously so different), it’s almost impossible to miss. Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones were 12th round picks in this aforementioned mock. Again, looking ahead, a case can be made to recommend them or to be wary of them, but still, you know the names. Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson, loaded with significant advantage, went to the manager with Josh Allen in round 15, which might be wise in a real league, or it might be largely unnecessary. Maybe Allen will get hurt. Maybe Richardson is a great trading bait.

Why I prefer superflex sizes is another column, but when it comes to standard competition, this feels right to me. Load up on as many traditional flex options (RB, WR, TE) as possible and hope for health and productivity. Quarterback may be the most important position on the field, but there are so many of them that it gives us a strategic opportunity to wait. So wait! The depth is considerable. Be patient. It works for me. Maybe it works for you too.