Sports
Fantasy football design strategy – why it is wise to wait to choose your QB
Each year, the ESPN Fantasy Football crew holds a mock draft after the NFL draft is complete. In this year’s post-draft mock — a 10-team lineup — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, the No. 5 fantasy scorer at the position last season, and Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had a six-touchdown performance and averaged as many fantasy points per game as Smith, were ignored. They were free agents. Whatever you think of these guys moving forward, it’s easy to argue that they deserved a roster in a standard 10-team league.
OK, so you’re thinking, as the regular quarterback fader of the ESPN fantasy staff, why not i draft them? I’ve been singing Smith’s off-season praise as someone who can repeat his surprise season, but in this case, he missed the cut. I’ve already selected Kirk Cousins and new Jets starter Aaron Rodgers Round 12 and 13, respectively. Yeah, I waited a bit because, well, I could be wait a second. Read the room in one-QB formats.
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are legitimately awesome, though neither averaged the most fantasy points per game last season. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts did. Yet so many quarterbacks are prolific enough that being patient in a standard league is a real and effective strategy. Mahomes investors don’t need backup other than bye week, and even if he gets hurt, there’s so much available depth that finding a prolific quarterback is hardly a challenge. Smith was available in many competitions mid-season last season.
Then there is the decline, a position where – for all economics students – the law of supply and demand comes into play. This is a simple principle, the price of a resource is determined by availability. There are so many quarterbacks to trust. (Smile emoji!) Few people can trust. (Frowning emoji.) Some of us can’t justify an early pick — say the first three, four, or even 10 rounds — on a quarterback, not because they’re not great, but because the coveted running back pool — and wide receivers, to some degree — of strong options is rapidly thinning.
And there it is. No reason to denigrate the best quarterbacks — you can certainly win with Mahomes, Allen, or Hurts — but there’s also a significant risk of going down a draft with Detroit Lions acquisition David Montgomery, Chiefs starter Isiah Pacheco, or one of the Eagles, Denver Broncos, or Washington Commanders as your team’s second best running back and then struggling all season to upgrade them. Happens all the time. It feels like a bad thing — and a poor allocation of league resources — to get so desperate for an October runback and yet see quarterbacks like Cousins just sitting there on the wire.
Practice in our mock design lobby and see what your team looks like with Mahomes, Allen or Hurts as your second round pick. Nobody says you can’t win competition with them. There are countless ways to win a fantasy football league, and while it may start with the draft, it rarely ends there. Take a QB early. You might like the choice when you make it, but then, an hour later, you could be stressing about the depth running back and bending. I do.
The fear of missing out is real in fantasy football, but when it comes to quarterback in a standard 10- or 12-team league (superflex is obviously so different), it’s almost impossible to miss. Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones were 12th round picks in this aforementioned mock. Again, looking ahead, a case can be made to recommend them or to be wary of them, but still, you know the names. Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson, loaded with significant advantage, went to the manager with Josh Allen in round 15, which might be wise in a real league, or it might be largely unnecessary. Maybe Allen will get hurt. Maybe Richardson is a great trading bait.
Why I prefer superflex sizes is another column, but when it comes to standard competition, this feels right to me. Load up on as many traditional flex options (RB, WR, TE) as possible and hope for health and productivity. Quarterback may be the most important position on the field, but there are so many of them that it gives us a strategic opportunity to wait. So wait! The depth is considerable. Be patient. It works for me. Maybe it works for you too.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/38035040/2023-fantasy-football-draft-strategy-quarterback-qb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fantasy football design strategy – why it is wise to wait to choose your QB
- Art of style: Ashlee Kleinert is a follower of socially responsible fashion
- Google says new journalism AI tool won’t replace reporters
- Washington state’s first deadly fungal case found in Pierce County
- Video of alleged rape prompts Prime Minister Modi’s first public comments on Manipur
- Head of Legal & General Investments Betting on UK Recession
- WASSERMAN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CSM SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT
- A new cricket league is underway in the busy American sports market. Organizers believe it can stay :: WRALSportsFan.com
- With the release of Chrome 115, Google is ready to enable privacy sandbox APIs
- Imran Khan could be jailed for life if guilty of undermining national security, Pakistani Justice Minister Azam Nazeer says
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road
- BestSecret appoints Elisa Radaelli as vice president of menswear