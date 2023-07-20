Manika Batra shines as Bengaluru Smashers take the first win









YEAR |

Updated: July 21, 2023 00:20 IS

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]Jul 21 (ANI): India’s top-ranked female paddler Manika Batra returned to winning ways on Thursday as she produced scintillating performances to hand Bengaluru Smashers’ first win in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

Bengaluru Smashers have now jumped to fourth position in the table with the 8-7 victory over defending champions Chennai Lions, according to a UTT release.

Manika, who lost to reigning champions Sreeja Akula in the previous game, looked her best in the second game (Women’s Singles) of the tie, recording a 2-1 win against the Chennai Lions’ paddler.

The world number 35 started the first game with a bang as she startled Sutirtha with her powerful forehand. Later, Manika also used her precise backhands to secure the match by an 11-6 margin.

In the second game, Sutirtha made a strong comeback. She took the lead early in the game and put Manika under pressure with her quick net play and accurate shots from both sides of the table. Sutirtha pushed her compatriot to the limit and won the match with a gold point.

Manika came back strong in the third game as she used her range to the fullest. The Asian Games bronze medalist did not let Sutirtha get used to her game and quickly won the game 11-8 to win the match.

Earlier, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal took time to settle in the first match of the tie (men’s singles) as Kirill Gerassimenko took an early lead in the first match. The Indian paddler then used his experience and precise backhand shots to get back into the game and bring the score back to 10-10. However, Kirill reacted quickly to earn the golden point and a lead in the tie.

In the second game, the Kazakh paddler also initially led, but the two-time Asian Games medalist made an amazing comeback. Classy topspins and sidespins were on display as Sharath showed his class to win the game 11-7. The third also went to the wire where Kirill reigned supreme to win the game and match by a gold point.

In the third match of the tie, Manika and Kirill defeated Sharath and Yangzi Liu 2-1 to extend Bengaluru’s lead to 6-3.

Manika and Kirill found it difficult to play in sync at first as the Chennai Lions pair won the first game 11-6 before the Bengaluru Smashers pair came back roaring and won the second game 11-9 to level the game. Kirill and Manika then used quick moves to win the game 11-7 and extend their franchise’s lead to 6-3.

Rising Indian star Jeet Chandra showed his potential in the fourth match of the tie, despite losing 1-2 to world No. 33 Benedikt Duda. The Indian paddler started the first game with the utmost confidence, shocking Duda with his energy and accurate shots to win the opening game 11-9.

However, the German paddler reacted positively, winning the last two games 11-9, 11-7 to cut Bengaluru’s lead to 7-5.

The last game of the tie was a women’s singles match where Yangzi defeated Natalia Bajor 2-1, but it was a little too late as the Bengaluru Smashers got their first win of Season 4. Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will face Dabang Delhi TTC in the upcoming draw on Friday.

Draw Score:

Chennai Lions 7-8 Bengaluru Smashers

Sharath Kamal 1-2 Kirill Gerassimenko (10-11, 11-7, 10-11)

Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Manika Batra (6-11, 11-10, 8-11)

Sharath/Yangzi 1-2 Kirill/Manika (11-6, 9-11, 7-11)

Benedikt Duda 2-1 Jeet Chandra (9-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Yangzi Liu 2-1 Natalia Bajor (5-11, 11-9, 11-6). (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/ultimate-table-tennis-manika-batra-stars-as-bengaluru-smashers-clinch-first-win20230721002028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos