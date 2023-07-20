“What a mean woman” – Tennis fans call for sanctions against Amarissa Kiara Toth after Hungarian behavior against Zhang Shuai

Amarissa Kiara Toth’s alleged “unsportsmanlike conduct” against Zhang Shuai at the Hungarian Open became the talk of the tennis world on Wednesday, with several fans calling for sanctions against the 20-year-old for the way she acted.

Toth took on Zhang in the first round of the WTA 250 event and was the benefactor of a controversial chair umpire call at a crucial moment in the match: 5-5 in the first set, with Zhang taking the lead. Zhang believed the ball was in and argued with the referee before requesting the supervisor’s intervention.

In the meantime, she wanted the ball mark on the clay court to remain undisturbed. But at 30-30, Toth cleared the target, leaving the Chinese stunned. After a long discussion with the chair umpire, accompanied by jeers from the Hungarian crowd wanting their local favorite to win, Zhang lost her serve and went 5-6 down.

At the switch, the 34-year-old burst into tears and called the physio. She then withdrew from the competition, as a result of what was apparently a panic attack. Toth, meanwhile, celebrated her victory with gusto, supposedly unfazed by the fact that her opponent had burst into tears on the field moments earlier.

The turn of events infuriated fans on social media, as Zhang is widely regarded as one of the most loved players on the tour. In addition, the Chinese has been struggling with her mental health lately, as she has not been able to enter her home country for almost a decade.

Fans took to Twitter calling out Amarissa Kiara Toth for her “disgusting” behavior, as well as the chair umpire for not intervening appropriately. One fan felt it was a sign of bigger things, like the rampant Sinophobia taking over the West.

“Sinophobia comes in all shapes and sizes. It is disgusting how this Chinese player was treated by the referee, linesman, the crowd and her opponent. This is not a coincidence, but the direct result of a sinophobic narrative pushed by the West,” said the fan.

“Omfgggggg this is absolutely SICK. Disgusted with Toth laughing during the match and THAT CELEBRATION WITHIN A SECOND OF ZHANG WITH RETREAT?!?!!!? I can’t,” another fan wrote.

Here are a few more comments from fans:

