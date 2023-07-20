Sports
Hockey Rink Deck on Route 51 in Westmoreland County wants everyone to feel welcome
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A small ice hockey rink along Route 51 in Westmoreland County has a special motto: “Hockey is for everyone.”
Dehockey is the game of Drew Temoshenka. He’s got the equipment, the shot and his personal cheer department.
“So many things he couldn’t do that he can do now,” says Angel Temoshenka, Drew’s mom.
Drew is autistic, mostly non-verbal, and has not always been picked for the team in the past.
“Now he has confidence,” said Angel. “He says, ‘I can play hockey.'”
He learned how, because hockey is for everyone, the weekly training sessions at Bills Dek Hockey in Belle Vernon. People of all ages, needs and abilities do exercises. And more importantly, they get to do something they couldn’t do before.
“You’re constantly coming up with a reason why they can’t,” Angel said. “So when someone in the community says I recognize that and want to help these kids, you have an angel.”
“When we started this, we only had a few kids,” said Neil Morris, organizer of hockey is for everyone. “We didn’t care how much we signed up because we knew we were making a difference in the lives of those three out of four kids.”
Angel said what that difference makes may seem inconsequential to some, but to her son, it’s an escape into acceptance.
“They may not be able to score that game-winning goal or the basket that wins the game,” Angel said. “But they can still be part of the sense that they are a team and that they belong.”

