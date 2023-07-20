India Won bronze medal in U-15, U-19 boys team events

The Indian boys’ U-15 and U-19 teams took home the bronze medal at the 27th Asian Youth on Wednesday Table tennis (TT) 2023 in Doha, Qatar.

The two teams finished with bronze medals from the competition, which served as a way to qualify for the December World Youth Championships in Slovenia.

While the boys team took bronze, the U-15 girls were beaten 0-3 by Japan in the quarter-finals and the U-19 girls were also beaten 1-3 by Japan.

In the Under-15 division, PB defeated Abhinand Le Ellsworth of Singapore 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 to kick off the game. Priyanuj Bhattacharyya lost a match but then came back to defeat Xing Yao 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10. The two Indians battled Irle Eles and Zhou Jinghe but claimed 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7. On Wednesday, they were beaten 0-3 by China in the semi-finals.

The U-19 boys faced a challenging match against Hong Kong, as the quarter-finals went, which Jash Modi won 6-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-2.

Modi, who lost his first match against Chan Baldwin Ho Wah 8-11, 5-11, 5-11, lost the first two matches against Yiu before outmaneuvering him and taking India to the semi-finals.

The U-16 boys, like their juniors, faced each other China in the semifinals and fell 0–3. The Women’s Under-19s finished seventh in position games after beating Iran 3-0.

