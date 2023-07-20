Four Knights will represent their country at NACAC Championships – UCF Athletics





San Jose Costa Rica – Four Knights are ready to wrap up their summer and compete for their country at the NACAC U23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica. After successful performances at the USA Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month, Rayniah Jones, Asherah Collins and Kiah Williams will all represent the United States. Beyonce Defreitas, who competed in the British Virgin Islands at the Central American and Caribbean Games, will also make the trip to San Jose. The contest runs from July 21 to 23. To follow here. Raynia Jones will race for the stars and stripes this weekend, having previously competed in multiple U.S. Championship and Olympic trials. Jones will compete in the 100-meter hurdles and 4×100-meter relay, both events she qualified for at the NCAA National Championships in June. – Saturday (22/07): 100m Hurdles | 6:55pm EST / 4x100m Relay | 10:20 PM EST Asherah Collins, after her first USA Championships and Second Team All-America honors at the NCAA National Championships, will compete in the triple jump for the United States. In Eugene, Collins finished 11th, a strong performance on her first outing, jumping 12.70 m (41-8). – Sunday (23/7): Triple jump | 11 a.m. EST Kiah Williams just missed the semifinals of her first U.S. Championships, with a time of 51.89 to finish 16th. It was her second-best career performance that propelled her to roster for the NACAC Championships with the United States. – Friday (21/7): 4x400m mixed relay | 8:15 p.m. EST – Sunday (23/7): 4x400m relay | 2:35 p.m. EST Beyonce Defreitas competed in both the 100m and 200m for the British Virgin Islands at the Central American Caribbean Games in El Salvador earlier this month. The fresh graduate will be back in those same events for this weekend’s competition. – Friday (21/7): 100m (SF) | 12:45pm EST / 100m (V) | 7:25 p.m. EST – Saturday (22/7): 200m (SF) | 9:10 PM EST – Sunday (23/7): 200m (F) | 12:10 p.m. EST

