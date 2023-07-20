Connect with us

Media predicts that USC will win the 2023 Pac-12 football championship

USC has been selected as the favorite to win the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championship, presented by 76, in a vote of 36 media members covering the competition. The Trojans received 25 of 36 first place votes to earn the preseason roster.

WASHINGTON, which received four first place votes, finished second behind two-time defending champion UTAH, which actually received more first place votes (six) than the Huskies. OREGON, which finished fourth in the poll, was the only other school to be voted first.

This will be the second season that the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played between the two teams with the highest percentage of wins in the conference. This change came about following the May 2022 NCAA Division I Council decision to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference’s autonomy to determine their participants in football championships. It was based on a motion filed by the Pac-12 and supported unanimously by all FBS conferences

The media correctly selected the Conference Champion in 33 of 62 previous pre-season polls, including six times in the 12-year FCG era.

2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21. For all materials needed during the media day, go to here.

Following are the preseason media poll results (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with 1st place votes in brackets):

School Point total
1. USC (25) 413
2.Washington (4) 367
3. Utah (6) 359
4.Oregon (1) 344
5. State of Oregon 309
6.UCLA 248
7. Washington State 186
8.Arizona 176
9. California 132
10. State of Arizona 122
11. Colorado 98
12. Stanford 54

The 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, featuring the two teams with the highest percentage of conference winners, will take place on Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ABC.

The 2023 Pac-12 football season kicks off week zero on Saturday, August 26, when USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams host San Jose State at 5 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network. The first Conference showdown is with Stanford at USC on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Click here for the complete Pac-12 Football schedule.

Year Choice of media survey Actual finish Real winner Predicted finish
1961 UCLA 1st UCLA 1st
1962 Washington 2nd USC 2nd
1963 USC 2nd Washington 2nd
1964 Washington 3rd Oregon state 6th
1965 USC 2nd UCLA 7th
1966 USC 1st USC 1st
1967 USC 1st USC 1st
1968 USC 1st USC 1st
1969 USC 1st USC 1st
1970 USC 6th Stanford 2nd
1971 USC 2nd Stanford 2nd
1972 USC 1st USC 1st
1973 USC 1st USC 1st
1974 USC 1st USC 1st
1975 USC 5th UCLA 3rd
1976 USC 1st USC 1st
1977 USC 2nd Washington 3rd
1978 USC 1st USC 1st
1979 USC 1st USC 1st
1980 USC 3rd Washington 3rd
1981 USC 2nd Washington 4th
1982 USC 3rd UCLA 3rd
1983 Arizona 5th UCLA 5th
1984 UCLA 3rd USC 3rd
1985 USC 4th UCLA 5th
1986 UCLA 2nd Arizona state 4th
1987 UCLA 2nd USC 4th
1988 UCLA 2nd USC 2nd
1989 USC 1st USC 1st
1990 Washington 1st Washington 1st
1991 Washington 1st Washington 1st
1992 Washington 1st Washington 1st
1993 Washington 4th UCLA 6th
1994 Arizona 2nd Oregon 8th
1995 USC 1st USC 1st
1996 USC 5th Arizona state 2nd
1997 Washington 4th the state of Washington 7th
1998 UCLA 1st UCLA 1st
1999 Arizona 6th Stanford 8th
2000 Washington 1st Washington 1st
2001 Oregon 1st Oregon 1st
2002 the state of Washington 1st the state of Washington 1st
2003 USC 1st USC 1st
2004 USC 1st USC 1st
2005 USC 1st USC 1st
2006 USC 1st USC 1st
2007 USC 1st USC 1st
2008 USC 1st USC 1st
2009 USC 5th Oregon 3rd
2010 Oregon 1st Oregon 1st
2011 Oregon (N)
USC (S)		 1st
are not eligible		 Oregon (N)*
UCLA (S FCG Representative)		 1st
5th
2012 Oregon (N)
USC (S)		 draw – 1st
draw – 2nd		 Stanford (N)*
UCLA(S)		 2nd
3rd
2013 Oregon (N)
UCLA(S)		 draw – 1st
draw – 2nd		 Stanford (N)*
State of Arizona (S)		 2nd
2nd
2014 Oregon (N)
UCLA(S)		 1st
draw – 2nd		 Oregon (N)*
Arizona (S)		 1st
4th
2015 Oregon (N)
USC(S)		 2nd
1st		 Stanford (N)*
USC (S)		 2nd
1st
2016 Stanford (N)
UCLA(S)		 3rd
tie – 4th		 Washington (N)*
Colorado (S)		 2nd
6th
2017 Washington (N)
USC(S)		 2nd
1st		 Stanford
USC*		 2nd
1st
2018 Washington (N)
USC (S)		 draw – 1st
tie – 3rd		 Washington*
Utah		 1st
2nd
2019 Oregon (N)
Utah (S)		 1st
1st		 Oregon*
Utah		 1st
1st
2020 Oregon (N)
USC(S)		 1st
1st

Washington**, Oregon*

USC

 3rd, 1st
1st
2021

Oregon (N)

USC (S)

1st

draw- 4th

Oregon

Utah*

1st

2nd
2022 Utah 1st Utah* 1st
In bold – Predicted FCG winner

* – BCS / CFP / Rose Bowl participant

** – Cannot participate in FCG

