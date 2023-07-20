Media predicts that USC will win the 2023 Pac-12 football championship

USC has been selected as the favorite to win the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championship, presented by 76, in a vote of 36 media members covering the competition. The Trojans received 25 of 36 first place votes to earn the preseason roster.

WASHINGTON, which received four first place votes, finished second behind two-time defending champion UTAH, which actually received more first place votes (six) than the Huskies. OREGON, which finished fourth in the poll, was the only other school to be voted first.

This will be the second season that the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played between the two teams with the highest percentage of wins in the conference. This change came about following the May 2022 NCAA Division I Council decision to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference’s autonomy to determine their participants in football championships. It was based on a motion filed by the Pac-12 and supported unanimously by all FBS conferences

The media correctly selected the Conference Champion in 33 of 62 previous pre-season polls, including six times in the 12-year FCG era.

2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21. For all materials needed during the media day, go to here.

Following are the preseason media poll results (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with 1st place votes in brackets):

School Point total 1. USC (25) 413 2.Washington (4) 367 3. Utah (6) 359 4.Oregon (1) 344 5. State of Oregon 309 6.UCLA 248 7. Washington State 186 8.Arizona 176 9. California 132 10. State of Arizona 122 11. Colorado 98 12. Stanford 54

The 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, featuring the two teams with the highest percentage of conference winners, will take place on Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ABC.

The 2023 Pac-12 football season kicks off week zero on Saturday, August 26, when USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams host San Jose State at 5 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network. The first Conference showdown is with Stanford at USC on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Click here for the complete Pac-12 Football schedule .