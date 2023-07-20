Sports
Media predicts that USC will win the 2023 Pac-12 football championship
USC has been selected as the favorite to win the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championship, presented by 76, in a vote of 36 media members covering the competition. The Trojans received 25 of 36 first place votes to earn the preseason roster.
WASHINGTON, which received four first place votes, finished second behind two-time defending champion UTAH, which actually received more first place votes (six) than the Huskies. OREGON, which finished fourth in the poll, was the only other school to be voted first.
This will be the second season that the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played between the two teams with the highest percentage of wins in the conference. This change came about following the May 2022 NCAA Division I Council decision to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference’s autonomy to determine their participants in football championships. It was based on a motion filed by the Pac-12 and supported unanimously by all FBS conferences
The media correctly selected the Conference Champion in 33 of 62 previous pre-season polls, including six times in the 12-year FCG era.
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21. For all materials needed during the media day, go to here.
Following are the preseason media poll results (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with 1st place votes in brackets):
|School
|Point total
|1. USC (25)
|413
|2.Washington (4)
|367
|3. Utah (6)
|359
|4.Oregon (1)
|344
|5. State of Oregon
|309
|6.UCLA
|248
|7. Washington State
|186
|8.Arizona
|176
|9. California
|132
|10. State of Arizona
|122
|11. Colorado
|98
|12. Stanford
|54
The 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, featuring the two teams with the highest percentage of conference winners, will take place on Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ABC.
The 2023 Pac-12 football season kicks off week zero on Saturday, August 26, when USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams host San Jose State at 5 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network. The first Conference showdown is with Stanford at USC on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Click here for the complete Pac-12 Football schedule.
|Year
|Choice of media survey
|Actual finish
|Real winner
|Predicted finish
|1961
|UCLA
|1st
|UCLA
|1st
|1962
|Washington
|2nd
|USC
|2nd
|1963
|USC
|2nd
|Washington
|2nd
|1964
|Washington
|3rd
|Oregon state
|6th
|1965
|USC
|2nd
|UCLA
|7th
|1966
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1967
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1968
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1969
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1970
|USC
|6th
|Stanford
|2nd
|1971
|USC
|2nd
|Stanford
|2nd
|1972
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1973
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1974
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1975
|USC
|5th
|UCLA
|3rd
|1976
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1977
|USC
|2nd
|Washington
|3rd
|1978
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1979
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1980
|USC
|3rd
|Washington
|3rd
|1981
|USC
|2nd
|Washington
|4th
|1982
|USC
|3rd
|UCLA
|3rd
|1983
|Arizona
|5th
|UCLA
|5th
|1984
|UCLA
|3rd
|USC
|3rd
|1985
|USC
|4th
|UCLA
|5th
|1986
|UCLA
|2nd
|Arizona state
|4th
|1987
|UCLA
|2nd
|USC
|4th
|1988
|UCLA
|2nd
|USC
|2nd
|1989
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1990
|Washington
|1st
|Washington
|1st
|1991
|Washington
|1st
|Washington
|1st
|1992
|Washington
|1st
|Washington
|1st
|1993
|Washington
|4th
|UCLA
|6th
|1994
|Arizona
|2nd
|Oregon
|8th
|1995
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|1996
|USC
|5th
|Arizona state
|2nd
|1997
|Washington
|4th
|the state of Washington
|7th
|1998
|UCLA
|1st
|UCLA
|1st
|1999
|Arizona
|6th
|Stanford
|8th
|2000
|Washington
|1st
|Washington
|1st
|2001
|Oregon
|1st
|Oregon
|1st
|2002
|the state of Washington
|1st
|the state of Washington
|1st
|2003
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2004
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2005
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2006
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2007
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2008
|USC
|1st
|USC
|1st
|2009
|USC
|5th
|Oregon
|3rd
|2010
|Oregon
|1st
|Oregon
|1st
|2011
|Oregon (N)
USC (S)
|1st
are not eligible
|Oregon (N)*
UCLA (S FCG Representative)
|1st
5th
|2012
|Oregon (N)
USC (S)
|draw – 1st
draw – 2nd
|Stanford (N)*
UCLA(S)
|2nd
3rd
|2013
|Oregon (N)
UCLA(S)
|draw – 1st
draw – 2nd
|Stanford (N)*
State of Arizona (S)
|2nd
2nd
|2014
|Oregon (N)
UCLA(S)
|1st
draw – 2nd
|Oregon (N)*
Arizona (S)
|1st
4th
|2015
|Oregon (N)
USC(S)
|2nd
1st
|Stanford (N)*
USC (S)
|2nd
1st
|2016
|Stanford (N)
UCLA(S)
|3rd
tie – 4th
|Washington (N)*
Colorado (S)
|2nd
6th
|2017
|Washington (N)
USC(S)
|2nd
1st
|Stanford
USC*
|2nd
1st
|2018
|Washington (N)
USC (S)
|draw – 1st
tie – 3rd
|Washington*
Utah
|1st
2nd
|2019
|Oregon (N)
Utah (S)
|1st
1st
|Oregon*
Utah
|1st
1st
|2020
|Oregon (N)
USC(S)
|1st
1st
|
Washington**, Oregon*
USC
|3rd, 1st
1st
|2021
|
Oregon (N)
USC (S)
|
1st
draw- 4th
|
Oregon
Utah*
|
1st
2nd
|2022
|Utah
|1st
|Utah*
|1st
|In bold – Predicted FCG winner
|
* – BCS / CFP / Rose Bowl participant
** – Cannot participate in FCG
|
