Tennis player stopped for ‘disgusting’ opponent behaviour
Looks like tennis has a new villain.
Hungarian player Amarissa Kiara Tth is facing backlash online for her questionable behavior towards her opponent, China’s Zhang Shuai, at Tuesday’s Budapest Grand Prix (also known as the Hungarian Grand Prix).
Zhang withdrew from (or quit) the match after Tth wiped off a ball mark with her foot while Zhang disputed a line call. To make matters worse, Tth also appeared to be celebrating when a tearful Zhang shook her hand to forfeit.
The match became controversial after Zhang hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to be in, but was called out by a line judge And a referee.
Multiple videos shared on social media and published by Asia News Today, with some editing, on YouTube (above) show Zhang begging to reconsider the decision. As she does, Tth decides to walk towards the target.
Wait wait wait! Keep the mark, you hear Zhang say in one video while Tth erases the mark with her shoe.
Why did you do that? a shocked Zhang repeatedly requests Tth from the court.
That’s why you’re making trouble, you hear Tth say back.
Zhang later made her decision to retire from the match, in which she trailed 6–5 in the opening set. In the videos posted online, a tearful Zhang can be seen speaking briefly to medical staff from the sidelines before shaking hands with both the referee and Tth, signaling her forfeiture. Tth is seen victorious throwing her arms in the air once Zhang turns her back.
Zhang then appears to be pointing fingers at the crowd, who had booed her for disputing the call (a reaction some have cited). xenophobic.
The WTA does not tolerate racism in any form or context, the Women’s Tennis Association, an organizing body, said in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday. The WTA added that the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday is now under review and will be addressed.
Zhang too posted a video of the ball-marking incident on social media, thanked those who supported her and doubled down on why she felt the judge and umpire made a bad decision.
When you tried to get closer to the line, even the line went OFF, she wrote.
Many in the tennis community sided with Zhang after clips of the match circulated online.
Professional tennis players Ajla Tomljanovi, Ellen Perez and Caroline Garcia publicly expressed their support for Zhang while chastising Tth for her actions.
Tomljanovi said that Tth showed absolutely disgusting behavior.
Shuai is a better human being than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand, she tweeted Tuesday.
Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your colleagues, Perez tweeted. I am actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect.
We all know what kind of girl you are @zhangshuai121, Garcia tweeted Wednesday, with Zhang’s Twitter account. Take care of yourself.
