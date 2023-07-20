Tennis player stopped for ‘disgusting’ opponent behaviour



Looks like tennis has a new villain. Hungarian player Amarissa Kiara Tth is facing backlash online for her questionable behavior towards her opponent, China’s Zhang Shuai, at Tuesday’s Budapest Grand Prix (also known as the Hungarian Grand Prix). Zhang withdrew from (or quit) the match after Tth wiped off a ball mark with her foot while Zhang disputed a line call. To make matters worse, Tth also appeared to be celebrating when a tearful Zhang shook her hand to forfeit. –

The WTA does not tolerate racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that happened yesterday at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent reports are being assessed and will be addressed. — wta (@WTA) July 19, 2023 Zhang too posted a video of the ball-marking incident on social media, thanked those who supported her and doubled down on why she felt the judge and umpire made a bad decision. When you tried to get closer to the line, even the line went OFF, she wrote. All the effort on practice was wrong, because if you wanted to hit closer to the line, even the line would go out. I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE — Shuai Zhang (@zhangshuai121) July 18, 2023 Many in the tennis community sided with Zhang after clips of the match circulated online. Professional tennis players Ajla Tomljanovi, Ellen Perez and Caroline Garcia publicly expressed their support for Zhang while chastising Tth for her actions. Tomljanovi said that Tth showed absolutely disgusting behavior. Shuai is a better human being than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand, she tweeted Tuesday. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.

Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand.

But then again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, ofc she did. https://t.co/GVcQ1NoPKe — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) July 18, 2023 Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your colleagues, Perez tweeted. I am actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect. That’s a quick way to lose the respect of your colleagues. I am really shocked by this girl’s disrespect. https://t.co/nBB1mBCh9A —Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) July 18, 2023 We all know what kind of girl you are @zhangshuai121, Garcia tweeted Wednesday, with Zhang’s Twitter account. Take care of yourself.

