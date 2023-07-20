Sports
Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Extensions, Kessel’s Day with the Cup
The Vegas Golden Knights had a busy day on Wednesday. Brett Howden was awarded a two-year extension worth $3.8 million, and Pavel Dorofeyev received a one-year extension worth $825,000.
Golden Knights forward and ironman Phil Kessel had this day with the Stanley Cup in Toronto. The Stanley Cup was the special guest at his daughter’s first birthday party. This time no hot dogs were seen in the Stanley Cup.
In 2016, Kessel pranked Toronto’s famous sports writers by filling the Stanley Cup with hot dogs. At the time, Toronto writers had made him a scapegoat for the Maple Leafs’ struggles in the years leading up to the Penguins trade, claiming that every day he went out of his way to visit a hot dog cart in Toronto. The winger not only helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the 2016 Stanley Cup, but also became back-to-back champions in 2017 as Sidney Crosby’s team won again, the first back-to-back of the salary cap era.
Life has certainly changed for the mercurial Kessel.
The Seattle Kraken extended head coach Dave Hakstol up to and including the 2025-2026 season. “We believe we are moving in the right direction with Dave as our head coach and it was important to show that confidence with this contract extension,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “Dave and his staff have done a great job of creating a close-knit, team-oriented mindset in our dressing room, and their work ethic helps set the tone for our team.”
It’s been 32 years since the Edmonton Oilers won a Stanley Cup. Despite having two of the top five players in the National Hockey League, Edmonton has only made it to the Conference Final once with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. How close are the Oilers to winning a Stanley Cup?
This is the news we keep an eye on on the Hockey Now Network
Pittsburgh hockey now: The Penguins take a page out of the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run I’ve been adding keepers since the start of Free Agency.
Boston hockey now: Jake DeBrusk all eyes will be on him. Will DeBrusk be part of the Bruins’ future??
Colorado Hockey Now: A look at the Ross Colton agreement.
Florida hockey now: The Panthers signed unspoken prospect Ryan MacAllister to a three-year contract.
San Jose Hockey Now: Are the penguins of Pittsburgh still the frontrunner for Eric Karlson?
New York Islanders hockey now: How can the islanders solve their salary cap problems?
Philadelphia hockey now: a walk down the memory alley of Patrick Sharpe and the future of the Flyers.
Washington hockey now: The capitals have to do with the salary cap and looking for players to step up.
Detroit hockey now: General manager Steve Yzerman has a plan for that now and the future. goalkeeper Rudy Guimond is part of the future.
Calgary hockey now: Michael Backlund is one of many Flames that one decision whether or not to return to Calgary.
Montreal hockey now: The Canadians’ prospect rankings.
Los Angeles hockey now: Kings rankings of trade values.
Chicago hockey now: A look back at Ed Belfour.
Nashville hockey now: Undrafted free agent Collin Graf was a standout in the Predators development camp.
buffalo hockey now: The Sabers have had no shortage of hitches and have three prospects ranked in the top 50.
New Jersey hockey now: The Devils signed former Golden Knight Thomas Nose to a one-year deal worth $1 million.
