Were 44 days after the return of Syracuse Orange football! As we count down the days until 2023 kicks off, we also encourage you to keep following our opponents preview series. The lacrosse fans on the blog are probably used to seeing this next foe.
After the Orange go through the second round against Purdue, they will return to the Dome for the last non-conference game. It’s also the start of a new home-and-home series – one that will last twice as long…
Army Black Knights
School: United States Military Academy
Nickname: Black Knights
mascots: The army mules; Black Jack; the Black Knight (football only)
#BRAND slogans: #GoArmy, DEFEAT NAVY
Alternative #BRAND Slogan Suggestions: #AmericasGroundTeam or defend this field well
Featured Blog: Underdog dynasty
Conference: Independent
History vs. Syracuse: It’s been a long time since these programs have coped. During the final game against Army, Paul Pasqualoni was SU’s head coach, sophomore Donovan McNabb was below center, and both programs were in the Top-25. That November 1996 game ended in a convincing 42-17 victory for the Orange, which is always 11-10 against the Black Knights. They are currently on a three game winning streak and are a perfect 5-0 in Syracuse (3-0 in the Dome). In addition to this game, they will also play the next three seasons, with planned trips to West Point in 2024 and 2026.
Coach: Jeff Monken, 10th season. A graduate of DIII Millikin University in 1989, Monken began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in Hawaii. He had a spate of stops across the country, including three seasons (1992-94) with Buffalo and six (2002-2007) with the Navy before landing his first head coaching job with Georgia Southern in 2010. After four seasons and three FCS Semifinals appearances, the Army named him their 10th head coach before 2014. He led the Black Knights to six winning seasons in the past seven years, four bowl wins in five attempts and a 6 4 49 overall record.
2022 record: (6-6)
Summary last season:
The Black Knights are one of only four surviving independent FBS programs. They started 1-4 before turning things around and winning five of seven (including the last three) to finish with a .500 record. Victories were against VillanovaColgate, Louisiana-Monroe, UConn, UMass and Navy – but since two of those are FCS teams, Army didn’t get a bowl game. Losses were for Coastal Carolina, UTSA, Georgia State, Wake up Bossair force and Troy.
The Army offense was one of the last remaining vestiges of true gridiron football, with most snaps still running the triple-read option. They had the second most rushing yards per game in the country (289.4), along with the second fewest passing yards (76.7) – only the Air Force was more extreme in either case. QB Tyhier Tyler was the leading rusher with 663 yards and 12 touchdowns; he also threw 8/18 for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Tyson Riley and Jakobi Buchanan, along with backup QB Jemel Jones, made up the other regulars on the option.
The Army defense also had some very lopsided numbers: they were the 4th best defense in the country against the pass, but the 12th worst against the run. (NOTE: The two other academies also fielded optional fouls, so that’s part of the equation here.) Linebacker Leo Lowin and Safety Marquel Broughton soared through the air with a total of 184 tackles, six pass breakups, and five interceptions. Andre Carter had an extremely disappointing senior season, going from 15.5 sacks in 2021 to just three last year. Quinn Maretzki made 8/10 field goals, including the game-winner against Navy to end the season.
Seasonal outlook 2023:
It’s another interesting mix for Army in 2023. Their six home games are against Delaware State, Boston College, Troy, UMass, Holy Cross and Coastal Carolina. The Knights have four real away games in Louisiana—Monroe, UTSA, Cuse and LSUalong with a de facto road game with Air Force op Mile highand the annual Army-Navy game – which is hosted by Foxborough for the first time ever in the historic rivalry.
Just as Adrian Autry moves away from a full-time 2-3 zone defense in orange basketball, so will army football retire his textbook education – although it’s due to an NCAA rule change, not by choice. Monken said his new attack will run mostly from the gun, with the indoor common zone set as their new base run. Junior Bryson Daily seems lined up to become the new starting quarterback, though it’s really no one’s guess how the receiving room will split goals. Riley and Buchanan return to lead the ground game.
Captain Lowin should once again be the top defensive weapon, while seniors Jabari Moore and Quindrelin Hammonds lead pass defense in secondary. Austin Hill is the other defensive captain tasked with supporting a defensive line that rarely reaches the quarterback.
Syracuse game date: Saturday Sept 23
Place: JMA wireless dome, Syracuse, New York
Chance of victory Orange: 75%
Very Early Outlook vs. Syracuse:
While this was a game, SU would have been slightly favored of The army’s triple-read attack, Orange should provide the new version with confidence without It. This drastic schedule change will take some trial and error to build an optimal system. The Army’s d-line could make this another slog, but there’s enough talent difference to call Cuse clear favorites.
The biggest concern is that the military has very loose expectations right now, so if they score early they can ride that momentum and get creative with their play calls.
