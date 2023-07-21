River Hawks hosts the 23rd Annual Hockey Golf Tournament





DRACUT, Mass. UMass Lowell hockey alumni, coaches, current players, friends of the program and staff gathered at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut for the 23rd Annual River Hawk Hockey Golf Tournament on July 14 presented by UKG. “It was great,” said Ed Campbell, who played for the team from 1993-96. “The event was great and I had a ton of fun. I’m not even a great golfer, but being able to see everyone, having a little fun and playing a day of golf is better than working every day, so I think it was great.” The tournament consisted of 18 holes of competition with a shotgun start, followed by lunch, a silent auction hosted by assistant coach Dylan Zink, and some comments from both Zink and head coach Norm Basin in front of a packed ballroom. “I hadn’t been back in a while and came last year and this year, and actually couldn’t believe the turnout,” said former River Hawk center Brendan Flynn (Class of ’91). “It just shows you the team’s success lately and it’s just great to see and especially to be happy for a guy like Norm.” That audience included current NHL player and former UMass Lowell forward Lucas Condotta (Class of ’22). Condotta signed with the Montreal Canadiens the day before the tournament and scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game and first NHL squad this past season against the Boston Bruins. “It was surreal,” Condotta said. “It was incredible and especially to play against Tom Ford’s Boston Bruins.” Along with current and former NHL players, members of the 2013 UMass Lowell Frozen Four team were on hand to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their special run. “It was special,” said Derek Arnold (class of ’14). “It was a long run. A lot of hard work in the summers and the transition with the coaching staff the years before. We had a very tight group, maybe not the most skilled group Lowell has ever had, but we had a lot of passion in the room and the will to win. We made it to Pittsburgh, obviously didn’t get the job done there, but in the end it was a very fun and successful season for the school.” In addition to returning to the Lowell area to catch up with former teammates, coaches and friends, the participants make their way to the tournament year after year to take the program they all know and love to new heights. “I think it brings everyone together so that everyone can keep up to date with what is happening with the program, the school, their friends, teammates and of course raise money,” said Campbell. “The more money the team gets, the more stuff they can have.” “Lowell has done so much for me,” Condotta said. “If I can come to a UMass Lowell golf tournament and it helps the alumni and the team a little bit, I’m happy to do that.”

