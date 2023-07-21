Men’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule





COLLEGE PARK, MD. Coming off a 22-win campaign that saw the Terps reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament as head coach Kevin Willard ‘s first season at the helm, the 2023-24 schedule continues to take shape as the Maryland men’s basketball non-conference slate was announced today. In addition to previously announced games at the Asheville Championship Tournament (Nov. 10-12), in Villanova (Nov. 17) as part of the Gavitt Tip-off Games, and at future Big Ten foe UCLA, the Terps will host seven games at the XFINITY Center. At the Asheville Tournament, Maryland will be part of a field that includes Clemson, Davidson and UAB. The season kicks off November 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Maryland also hosts UMBC (Nov. 21), South Alabama (Nov. 25), and Rider (Nov. 28) before hosting a pair of Big Ten games in December. The Terps will then host Alcorn State (December 12) and Nicholls State (December 19) before heading west to face UCLA. The non-conference slate will conclude at home against Coppin State (December 28). In Big Ten play, Maryland has home and away series with Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers. The Terps will also play host to Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue, playing Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin along the way. In total, there will be 21 games against teams that were in the 2023 postseason. Eight teams on the upcoming schedule made it to the NCAA Tournament highlighted by UCLA and Michigan State, both reaching the Sweet Sixteen. Seven teams played the role in the NIT, with Wisconsin reaching the semifinals and UAB narrowly falling in the championship game. Dates for Big Ten games, tip times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. Opponents, tip times and televised assignments for the Asheville Tournament will also be announced soon. Maryland returns most of its top performing players from 2022-23 led by All-Big Ten roster Jamir Young as well as fifth-year senior Donta Scott And Julian Reese who will be one of the best post players in the league this season. In addition, the Terps have landed the No. 15 recruiting class in the country The Shawn Harris Smith Jaime Kaiser and Jahanthan Lamothe, while adding a junior junior forward Jordan Geronimo who played three seasons with Indiana. Season tickets for the 2023-2024 season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.UMTerps.com, by calling the Terrapin Ticket Office at 800-462-TERP, or by emailing [email protected] for more information. 2023-24Non-conference schedule Day Date Opponent Arena Place Series history Tuesday November 7th Save St. Mary’s XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 10-0 (last met in 2020) Friday November 10 Asheville Championship Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, NC — Sunday November 12 Asheville Championship Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, NC — Friday November 17 at Villanova – Gavitt Tip-Off Games Finneran Pavilion Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Villanova, 4-1 (last met in 2011) Tuesday November 21st UMBC XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 15-0 (last met in 2022) Saturday November 25th South Alabama XFINITY center College Park, MD First meeting Tuesday November 28 Rider XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 4-0 (last met in 2015) Tuesday 12 December Alcorn state XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 1-0 (last met in 1989) Tuesday December 19 Nicholl’s state XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 1-0 (last met in 2005) Friday December 22 at UCLA Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA UCLA, 7-2 (last met in 2022) Thursday December 28 Coppin stands XFINITY center College Park, MD Maryland, 1-1 (last met in 2022) 2023-24 Big Ten home and away 2023-24 Big Ten home alone Only 2023-24 Big Ten gone

Minnesota

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/7/20/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-announces-2023-24-non-conference-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos