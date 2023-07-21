Rock Climb Chimney Cricket, South Platte









[Redacted]

S 5.10c 6b 20 VII 20 E25b











A day in the life



S 5.8+ 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c









Another day



S 5.10c 6b 20 VII 20 E25b









Bad grandpa



S 5.11a 6c 22 VII+ 22 E3 5c















Curves, the



T 5.11b 6c 23 VIII- 23 E3 5c











Black velvet



T 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Blinders



S 5.11d 7a 24 VIII 25 E5 6a









Bungalow Bill



S 5.10b 6a+ 19 VII- 19 E25b









center



T 5.7+ 5a 15 V+ 13 MVS 4b











Chimney cricket

T 5.9 5c 17 VI 17 HVS 5a











Corker



S 5.9+ 5c 17 VI 17 E1 5a











Corkscrew



S 5.10a 6a 18 VI+ 18 E1 5a











corky



S 5.10 d 6b+ 21 VII+ 21 E35b











Crandall Hammer Arete



S 5.11a 6c 22 VII+ 22 E3 5c











Reticle



S 5.12c 7b+ 27 IX- 27 E6 6b















Doom seam



S 5.12 d 7c 28 IX 28 E6 6b







Equilibrium Variation



S 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Freezer burn



T,S 5.10a 6a 18 VI+ 18 E1 5a









Gap, the



S 5.9+ 5c 17 VI 17 E1 5a











Giant dihedral



T 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c















Gigantor



T,S 5.11 c/d 7a 24 VIII 25 E4 6a









Glass onion



S 5.8+ 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Sunstroke



S 5.12a 7a+ 25 VIII+ 25 E5 6a











Lady Fingers



T,S 5.10+ 6b+ 21 VII+ 20 E35b









Left of center



S 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Libertine



S,TR 5.11b 6c 23 VIII- 23 E3 5c











Field of view



S 5.12- 7a+ 25 VIII+ 25 E5 6a











lord of the flies



S 5.10c 6b 20 VII 20 E25b











Male hands



T,S 5.10 d 6b+ 21 VII+ 21 E35b









Meter girl



T,S 5.7+ 5a 15 V+ 13 MVS 4b









Mighty mouse



S 5.9+ 5c 17 VI 17 E1 5a









Minimalistic



T,S 5.10a/b 6a+ 19 VI+ 19 E25b











Confuse



T 5.10b 6a+ 19 VII- 19 E25b









Mr. Kite



S 5.9 5c 17 VI 17 HVS 5a PG13















My left foot



S 5.13a/b 8a 29 IX+ 29 E7 6c









Not only



T 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Polyethylene Pam



S 5.11a 6c 22 VII+ 22 E3 5c











Radio One



S 5.10b 6a+ 19 VII- 19 E25b











Refiner



S 5.11a 6c 22 VII+ 22 E3 5c







Revolution #1



T 5.10 6b 20 VII- 19 E25b









Right of center



S 5.8 5b 16 VI- 15 HVS 4c











Shimmy cricket



T 5.9+ 5c 17 VI 17 E1 5a











Shiny face



S 5.13a 7c+ 29 IX+ 29 E6 6c









Stop start



S 5.11d 7a 24 VIII 25 E5 6a











Sunburn



S 5.12a/b 7b 26 VIII+ 26 E5 6a











Sun King



S 5.12c 7b+ 27 IX- 27 E6 6b











Sunrise plate



S 5.9- 5c 17 VI 16 HVS 4c











SuperNova



T,S 5.11b 6c 23 VIII- 23 E3 5c











Certainly



S 5.12a 7a+ 25 VIII+ 25 E5 6a







Swirling plate



T 5.9+ 5c 17 VI 17 E1 5a











Tall boy



S,TR 5.11 c/d 7a 24 VIII 25 E4 6a











Tilt



S 5.11d 7a 24 VIII 25 E5 6a











Tilt-a-Whirl



T,S 5.9 5c 17 VI 17 HVS 5a







Trunk line



T 5.11a 6c 22 VII+ 22 E3 5c















Two-edged sword



T,S 5.12a 7a+ 25 VIII+ 25 E5 6a











wall crawling



T 5.12b 7b 26 VIII+ 26 E5 6b











White dwarf



T,S 5.10c 6b 20 VII 20 E25b











widow maker



S 5.10c 6b 20 VII 20 E25b





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mountainproject.com/route/124621708/chiminey-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos