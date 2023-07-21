Tennis ball-sized hail sweeps through central Michigan during severe weather





DAVISON TWP., MI A severe thunderstorm that swept across mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon brought down tennis ball-sized hail in Davison Township. Even the strongest umbrella wouldn’t have stood a chance. Genesee County, along with 16 other Michigan counties, received a Hazardous Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service shortly after noon on July 20. A severe thunderstorm moved through Genesee County from about 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa predicted large hail in central Michigan and southeastern Michigan before the storm this morning. The severe weather outlook remains in effect for parts of Southeast Michigan between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to NWS. One of the above photos was submitted by Cristina Hollins-Boyd, who took the photo from the township around 3 p.m. on July 20. Another photo submitted by Mitch Neeley in Davison shows hail nearly three inches across. Neeley, 53, was driving down I-69 when the storm hit. Several vehicles stopped on the side of the road and his vehicle sustained some hail damage. The hail even shattered the windshields of some of his neighbors on State Road in Davison. Neeley said it was the biggest hail he’d ever seen. This is the kind of thing you see in tornado alley, not mid-Michigan, he said. Christian Thwing, 27, was working at Hank Graff Chevrolet in Davison when the storm passed. A large piece of hail hit and damaged his windshield, leaving glass all over his driver’s seat. His entire vehicle was dented, he said. Looks like I went to a baseball game and someone knocked him over the fence, Thwing said. A power line went out in front of Maddens Lounge at 809 North State Road. Marble-sized hail fell in the city of Flint during the storm. Read more on MLive: Recall filed against Grand Blanc trustee accused of electoral falsification: she has been a distraction The state grant will allow GISD to offer new workforce development programs to address the teacher shortage Grand Blanc school board member one of 16 charged in 2020 false voter scheme UM-Flint chancellor Deba Dutta resigns amid a strategic transformation process Here are the 5 candidates vying for Flint’s 7th ward council seat Free drive-in movie night at Mott Community College library Want more Flint-area news? Bookmark the local Flint news page or sign up for free [email protected] Flint daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/flint/2023/07/tennis-ball-sized-hail-plummets-in-mid-michigan-during-severe-weather.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos