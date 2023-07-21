Sports
Former Victoria hockey star dies in crash in Shawnigan
Mike Hammond, 33, who played professionally in Britain, died when his Porsche Boxster ran off the road and hit a tree
The death of a former Island junior hockey star in a car accident early Wednesday in Shawnigan Lake has left many in the local hockey community in shock and mourning.
Mike Hammond, 33, was born in Brighton, England, but grew up in Greater Victoria. He played hockey in the United Kingdom last season with the Nottingham Panthers.
Shawnigan Lake RCMP is investigating the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Shawnigan Lake Road, near Baden Powell Road. Initial indications indicate that a Porsche Boxster went off the road and crashed into a tree. The BC Coroners Service is investigating.
Hammond, who was a standout ice hockey striker for the UK national team, was also regarded as an excellent ball hockey player and played with the Victoria Devils club this summer.
He was fondly recalled by former coaches and teammates on Thursday.
Geoff Grimwood, then assistant coach of the Victoria Cougars, says Hammond practically swam in his first junior jersey with the Cougars in 2005, reaching over his knees during training camp at the Archie Browning Sports Center. He hoped to join older brother Gary on the team.
“Everyone in the camp looked at this skinny 16-year-old boy in a jumper that was way too big and wondered what it was,” Grimwood said.
That skinny rookie who started with the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association would go on to win the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League scoring title that season and help lead the Cougars to the Cyclone Taylor BC Junior B Championship.
He eventually played in the International Ice Hockey Federation world championships for his native Great Britain, earning national promotion from the second tier to the top tier.
“I’ve coached players who went to the NHL, but Mike was so good and so fast and the best player I’ve coached,” said Grimwood, now an assistant coach for the BC Hockey League’s Victoria Grizzlies.
“But he was an even better person from a close-knit family with good values.”
A five-foot-10 and 180-pound winger, Hammond graduated to the Junior A level in the BCHL with the Grizzlies after the Cougars. He flourished with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the BCHL, leading the team in scoring in 2009-10.
Hammond split the 2010-11 BCHL season between Cowichan Valley and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, winning the BCHL scoring crown for the Brett Hull Trophy.
“Believe it or not, it was hard to convince a BCHL team to bring Mike along,” said Mark Van Helvoirt, former head coach of the VIJHL Cougars for nine seasons and assistant coach for four seasons.
“He went from the little brother to the world to play hockey and became an international with Great Britain.”
While not “blessed with size,” Hammond had an “incredible hockey spirit and high hockey IQ and always found a way to be successful and a winner,” Van Helvoirt said.
“He was one of the most talented players I’ve coached, but he’s at the top of my list of people I’ve coached. Mike’s whole family has a special place in my heart. They’re just amazing people.”
Hammond played four seasons with Lakehead University before turning pro in the ECHL in 2015-16 with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Brampton Beast.
His 2016-17 European career included stints in the British Elite Ice Hockey League with the Braehead Clan, Manchester Storm, Coventry Blaze and last season with the Nottingham Panthers.
“Rest in peace Hammie. You will never be forgotten,” the Panthers tweeted.
Team GB Ice Hockey tweeted, “The memories will never leave us – RIP Hammy.”
Hammond also played pro in Germany for the Hanover Scorpions and Lausitzer Foxes.
“Mike played through junior and pro hockey longer than 99 percent of the players he started with in minor hockey, and that’s saying something,” said Grimwood.
Please contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514 with any information regarding the crash.
