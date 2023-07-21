



CONWAY, Ark. The Central Arkansas women’s golf team has released its 2023-24 schedule, as announced by freshman head coach Summar Roachell. The Bears are on tap to play nine regular season events before climaxing in the ASUN Championships in April. “I’m really excited about the schedule we’ve put together this season. We have three new tournaments that offer opportunities to take on some of the best teams in the country,” Roachell said of the schedule. “We have an experienced team that is hungry for success and I think this schedule will prepare us for the run-up to the postseason. Our team has put in a lot of time this summer and will come back prepared for next season.” The year begins on September 10e, as the Bears compete in the Golf Week Fall Challenge at Pawleys Island, SC. The team then returns to Wolcot, Colo., to play in the Golf Week Red Sky Classic. In October, Central Arkansas plays back-to-back weeks in the Natural State, in both Arkansas State and Little Rock. The fall season ends October 30 with The Judson, hosted by Southern Misse-31st. With the weather cooling and jobs closing, the Bears won’t be back on the track until February 4e, playing in Orlando, Florida, in Roachell’s final coaching spot at UCF. Central Arkansas heads to the coast in March and plays in the Tulane Classic and the Bama Beach Bash before the regular season wraps up on April 8.e-9e at Mercer’s Brickyard Collegiate. The following week, the ASUN teams meet in Huntsville, Ala., for the ASUN Championship. “I really look forward to seeing this team compete every week, both in practices and tournaments. We have the opportunity to build a strong culture that strives for excellence in everything we do,” Roachell added. “That starts on day one. I know this team is ready to get going and I’m looking forward to leading them to their goals this season”

