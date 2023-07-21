Sports
Pat Cummins hammered by Australian cricket greats after Ash’s horror show
Pat Cummins comes under fire around the cricket world after a disastrous day two for Australia in the fourth Ashes Test. The Aussie captain was caught on the very first ball of the day, left a chance to knock out Moeen Ali on 53, was belted for 93 runs without taking a wicket and left viewers stunned with some staggering in-field decisions.
On what was probably the toughest day of Cummins’ tenure as captain, Zak Crawley put the visitors to the sword with a huge century (189 runs) that put England in the box-seat to take the series to 2-2. Much will depend on the rain forecast for the remaining days, but with England resuming day three leading 4-384 and leading by 67 runs – with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes in the fold – the hosts will be eyeing a big first innings lead.
‘NOT REALLY’: Ricky Ponting rips Aussies after ugly scenes in fourth Test
TERRIBLE READING: David Warner makes a cheeky piece of unwanted history
Cummins looked all out to sea in times in the field, with many of his field placements leaving viewers baffled. The Aussie skipper was constantly tinkering with his field, often moving a man into an area where a ball had just flown past, only to see England exploit the area where the fielder had just left. Australian cricket greats Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting were among those who questioned Cummins.
A particularly bizarre field situation left fans scratching their heads, with Cummins opting for a flyskid, a fly gulch and a deep back punt to Crawley, while the Aussies resorted to desperate tactics to try and get a breakthrough. A clearly bewildered Mark Waugh tweeted: I just can’t get my head around these Aust fielding placements on the offside side.
Long, fast, fast bowlers who often hit the bat split with no fielders near the bat between 4/5 slip and halfway. Hold on, there’s a retarded point for Starc v Ali. Ponting was also baffled by Cummins’ decision to hand Josh Hazlewood the new ball, rather than partner Starc at the start of the England bats.
Pat Cummins’ decision stuns Ricky Ponting
It’s actually a question I can’t answer, Ponting said of Cummins rejecting the new ball. Only thing is it was a match up type thing or Hazelwood is clearly potentially coming into this game a little bit fresher than what Cummins is in particular.
He’s also spent too long trying to get himself on the offensive. Enough has happened. A few went past the outside of the bat. Edges that are not completely worn. Cummins has to come on the attack quickly.
When Cummins introduced himself to the attack, Crawley seemed determined and set about punishing the Aussie skipper. As they have done throughout the series, Australia unsuccessfully turned to short-ball strategy and Travis Head’s part-time spin failed to make an impact as the visitors may have had to regret the decision to leave out a front-line spinner.
Cummins’ decision to wait until Crawley was on 112 to introduce Mitch Marsh into the bowling attack – despite the all-rounder removing him twice at Headingley – also raised eyebrows. Former England opener Mark Butcher was one of Australia’s most savage critics, claiming that the side resembled a school team “as serious questions were raised about Cummins’ role as bowling captain.
Pat Cummins captaincy under attack
Following the ball, not being able to stick to one plan or the other, not being able to bowl two pitches at the same spot, Butcher said. England just gave them the run-around.
He has a lot on his plate, former England batsman Ian Ward said on Sky Sports. Field players run around left, right and center. People are yelling at each other.
The great Englishman Nasser Hussain added: If you look at the Australian side historically, you often know who the captain is, be it Taylor, Border or Ponting Waugh. If you look down today there will have been many cricketers waving their arms to help their captain.
Former England bowler Alex Hartley said on the BBC: Cummins keeps changing its mind. It’s like his mind is clouded and he can’t make the right decision.
with AAP
