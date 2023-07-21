Tennis player apologizes for ‘absolutely disgusting’ move in first career WTA win





Amarissa Kiara Toth’s controversial performance during her first-round tennis match against Zhang Shuai at the Hungarian Grand Prix this week was rejected and she has now apologized. Toth wiped off a ball mark on the clay with her foot as Shuai sought clarification from the referee. That act led to Shuai exploding on the referee, eventually leading to a reported panic attack by Shuai that forced her to withdraw from the match. Toth also celebrated how Shuai fell out of the match while in tears. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “I didn’t think my first ever WTA main draw in my career would create such a storm,” Toth said in a statement on her Facebook. “I am very sorry for what happened, I respect Zhang Shuai as a player and as a person. It was never my intention to disrespect, hurt or upset anyone, let alone Zhang Shuai. “I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I did after the game and I’m sorry. I acted in the heat of the game and got caught up in my emotions and the moment. I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that.” The match, tied 5-5 in the opening set, saw Shuai hit a cross-court forehand that appeared to land on the line. NOVAK DJOKOVIC FINED FOR WIMBLEDON RACKET SMASH However, it was deemed to be out. Shuai protested the call and wanted a race director to come to court to discuss the situation. However, Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed her foot to wipe away any evidence that the ball might have touched the line. Shuai at that point asked Toth why she would do such a thing, to which Toth replied, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.” Shuai eventually got back on the field, but was showered with boos from the crowd, which was home crowd for Toth, who is Hungarian. Tears streamed down her cheeks and she eventually retired. “I don’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, that she wanted to overturn the jury’s decision,” Toth told the media. “I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made it hard for herself.” Several of Toth’s peers in sports disliked the act. HECKLER DISTURBES MARDY FISH ON 18TH HOLE OF CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: THAT WAS TERRIBLE “Absolutely disgusting behavior,” tweeted Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. “Shuai is a better human being than many of us for shaking the umpire and that girl’s hand. But then again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, ofc.” Another Australian, Ellen Perez, said, “Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your peers. I’m actually shocked by this girl’s disrespect.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Toth lost to Kateryna Baindl in the eighth finals on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tennis-player-amarissa-kiara-toth-apologizes-absolutely-disgusting-move-first-career-wta-victory-zhang-shuai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos