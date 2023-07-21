Hockey pioneer Boettinger brings Stanley Cup to Ocean View | Sport

The trophy glittered and shone.

The Stanley Cup seemed perfectly in place overlooking a quiet creek.

The beautiful silver-and-nickel alloy award of professional hockey supremacy was on display Monday, July 17, at the Ocean View home of retired educators Mary and Jay Headman.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Katy Headman Boettinger, had earned Cups presence honors as director of hockey administration for the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The annual ritual, which began in 1995, allows every player, coach and front-office official of the cup-winning team to spend 24 hours with the coveted chalice.

I feel so grateful to be able to celebrate with my family at Ocean View, Boettinger said. My parents retired to Delaware some time ago, and we have visited often, it has become a second home. They weren’t able to make it to Las Vegas for the Stanley Cup Final, so it’s great to have this moment at their home now.

Boettinger is the 18th woman to have her name engraved on the chalice. The first was Marguerite Norris, president of the Detroit Red Wings during their season win in the 1954-1955 season. Sonia Scurfield, co-owner of the 1988-1989 Cup champion Calgary Flames, is the only Canadian woman to have her name on the artifact. In total, more than 3,000 names adorn the cup.

A special day with the Stanley Cup

Boettinger enthusiastically shared the highlights of the Cups route.

In a way, we paid tribute to our family’s two seaside summer homes that have meant so much to us over the years, Boettinger said. We started displaying the Stanley Cup in Avalon, NJ, where my grandmother lived and where we spent so many summers and vacations growing up.

The tour group that started the day with the cup consisted of Boettinger’s sister, Sara Alfonsin, her husband, Phil, and their children, Madison and William. The group visited the Sacred Heart Chapel, where the trophy was consecrated.

Boettinger, her family and friends, and the Stanley Cup went to the Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery and later The Ugly Mug restaurant in Cape May, NJ

Then they boarded the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to reach the Delaware coast.

There were some family members and friends who could only do the New Jersey portion, and some who could only visit the Delaware trophy, Boettinger explained. There were also several people who were on board for the entire trip.

This was a great ride, said David Boettinger, Katy Boettinger’s husband. When we got on the ferry the cup was shown. It seemed like everyone on the boat came to take pictures. The captain made an announcement about the trophy and then had a picture with it. People had tons of questions about the trophy and we answered them all.

Ferry staff also posted videos and photos to the ferry’s social media pages, sparking curiosity as to why the trophy was headed to Delaware.

According to Mary Headman, Boettinger had planned the whole day with the Stanley Cup.

She planned it around everything that meant something to her, said Hoofdman. We are thankful to be able to share this day with her. We thought it would only be in New Jersey, and she surprised us when she said, we’re coming by ferry. And she didn’t think Jay and I would be in Cape May. We surprised her, as did my sister, Ann Martin, who came up north from Alabama to celebrate.

The Cups handlers appointed by the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Howie Borrow and Walt Neubrand, had started on July 17 with Golden Knights assistant coach John Stevens in Sea Isle City, NJ before leaving for Avalon.

Katy wanted to go back and pay respect to her family, including the church her grandmother attended, Borrow said. On the ferry there were many people who saw the cup. They gathered around and everyone was positive and respectful. They had pictures taken with the trophy and people were happy to see it because you don’t see the Stanley Cup all the time.

Later that night, Borrow and Neubrand packed up the cup and drove to a hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport. They took a 6 a.m. flight to Toronto, Ontario, in Canada on Tuesday for Golden Knights Phil Kessels’ Day with the Chalice. Then it was on to the Canadian city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, for the Right Michael Amadios Day with the Cup on Wednesday.

The Cup as guest of honor

Mary and Jay Headman treated the Stanley Cup like an honored guest in their home, clearly basking in the glory of the team’s victory and Boettinger’s important role with the newest NHL championship contingent.

A small group of friends and relatives beamed with pride when they saw Boettinger’s name engraved on the trophy. The honor is awarded to each player, coach and front office employee of the cup-winning team.

In 1998, when Katy first worked for the Capitals, they made it to the Stanley Cup Final against Detroit and lost in four games in a row, Mary Headman recalls. Even then, Katy told us how special this was. She told us that reaching the finals doesn’t happen very often. She appreciated what it meant, and she enabled us to understand what it meant.

I was a history teacher and there is no trophy as important historically as the Stanley Cup, Boettinger said. It’s living history, with the past and present engraved on it, as a tribute to all those who have been lucky enough to be the best team in the NHL. In addition to the legendary players known to everyone, there are so many staff names engraved that are equally legendary. It is not too humble to unite their names on the cup, and to be a part of that storied history means so much. So is the acknowledgment of being selected to have my name on the cup as part of this great Las Vegas Knights team.

Getting the cup

On the night of June 13 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas began to pull away from the Florida Panthers 6–1 after two periods. They extended their lead in the third and final session, winning Game 5 9-3. The four-on-one series victory gave the Golden Knights its first-ever Stanley Cup and sent Las Vegas and all of Nevada into hockey ecstasy.

As the game progressed, it became clear sooner rather than later that we would be celebrating a Stanley Cup win that night, Boettinger recalls. That was incredibly exciting.

Honestly, most of the night was a bit of a blur because there were so many moving parts. For me in particular, I was a little overwhelmed that I would be part of the celebration on the ice. It was an incredible honor to celebrate this moment with the players and our staff. It was also so important to make sure their relatives could reach the ice level and be a part of that celebration. I was a little concerned about that.

Making life easier for Golden Knights coaches, scouts and players

Boettinger is like a versatile, multi-tooled hockey player who uses his strength and energy to compete for the puck, soft hands to pass the cookie and deposit it into the opponent’s net, discipline to keep rival skaters from scoring, and fast skating ability to compete anywhere on the ice.

Katy Headman Boettinger is the director of hockey administration for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, one of their most valuable front office executives.

The 47-year-old former Washington Capitals intern and front office manager from Gaithersbug, Md., is a highly efficient problem solver who makes life easier for President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and the team’s players, assistant coaches and scouts.

Boettinger, a trailblazer who is one of the few female sports managers, handles all immigration issues for the club’s players. She also acts as the front office liaison with players and their families by taking on a variety of front office responsibilities.

At any given time, she can arrange trips for a team scout to visit Europe in search of talent on the ice in the Golden Knights’ executive offices. An hour later, she might make sure that a European-born player’s work visa is correct.

When the Golden Knights are playing at home, Boettinger is available in the team lounge to attend to the needs of the players wives, children and other family members.

One of then GM George McPhees is hiring for the first time

One of George McPhee’s first calls as the new Golden Knights general manager in 2016 was to offer Katy Boettinger her current position.

Upon acceptance, she immediately began preparations for the NHL expansion draft by assisting the professional skaters from the time they were selected by the Knights.

We were organized and we were ready, Boettinger said in the Nov. 9, 2017 Las Vegas Review-Journal. We processed more than 40 players, and all but five of the players we brought in required some form of immigration, such as a work permit.

Boettinger initially became interested in organized sports as an undergraduate student at the University of Maryland, where she received her undergraduate degree in English. From 1996 to 1999, she handled ticket sales and game entertainment for the Washington Capitals. She left the organization to earn her master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

From 2000 to 2002, Boettinger taught English and social studies at Poolsville High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, while working at home games for the Caps. She rejoined the front office in Washington from June 2002 to June 2013 as a McPhees aide.

Boettinger later moved to Tampa, Florida, where she became a professional writing teacher at Hillsborough Community College. She also taught English at Jesuit High School for two years before accepting McPhee’s invitation to join the Golden Knights’ front office.

She is proud to share her advice on pursuing and achieving success with younger colleagues.

Opportunities are all perspective, she said. At the end of the day, if you don’t look for obstacles, you most likely won’t encounter them. And even if you do, you will be able to overcome them. And it’s a cliche to say that and for good reason: nothing beats hard work.

Finally, you should always appreciate where you are, what you do and the people who make it all possible, Boettinger added. Hockey is an incredible community and I feel so lucky to have met and worked with so many great people over the years.