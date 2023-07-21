Sports
In growth mode, Shawnee invests in herself
SHAWNEE In anticipation of an upturn in growth in the coming years, officials in Shawnee are working to ensure the city has the infrastructure and quality of life to support it.
Mayor Ed Bolt has seen the city grow for more than 20 years.
Census data shows that Oklahoma is the 10th largest state in the US for population migration. Bolt believes that since the central part of the state receives many of those movers, it makes more and more sense to locate east of Oklahoma City.
When I first moved from Mustang in 1971, Mustang Road was a dirt road from Highway 152 to I-40, Bolt said. My graduating class there was 104, and now they’re graduating like 1000 kids out there. So that part of the city just grew so much that the growth has to come east. It’s got to be coming this way, and you know, I don’t think it’s that far off.
It can already start. According to census data, Shawnee grew by 1,200 residents from 2000 to 2010. In the past ten years, the city has grown by about 2,000 inhabitants.
It’s the city’s duty to be ready for that, Bolt said.
One of those efforts to prepare started late last month. KidSpace Park is one of the state’s five largest parks. The $3.5 million facility is an investment of Shawnee residents who paid a half-cent sales tax in 2018.
The park offers activities for all ages, including a hiking trail that encompasses its 7.6 acres, an expansive playground with structures for small, medium and large children, ping pong tables, a ninja track and a timed 40-yard dash track, according to the City of Shawnee website.
It also features plenty of shade, multiple pavilions, restrooms, picnic areas, and multipurpose fields.
Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said the park is often used by several generations of families at the same time.
Woodland Veterans Park will also benefit from the VAT initiative. The updated version of the downtown park includes an amphitheater, pickleball courts, a brand new playground, and food truck space.
It will have a completely different flavor than KidSpace Park, but it will become a true community gathering place and, of course, in the heart of downtown, Weckmueller-Behringer said.
The increased sales tax is expected to generate $30 million through 2028 for capital improvements. Parks and public facilities get 50% of those funds, while public safety and streets and roads get 25% each.
Roads and streets are an important part of preparing for growth, Bolt said.
We have streets that we will have to expand as things grow here, Bolt said. We have to work hard at that, because you know, money is not easy to come up with.
When taxpayers approved the proposal in 2018, Bolt said the city took it as a sign they were willing to invest in the future, and now it’s up to city officials to deliver on what they promised.
We just bought another fire engine and there are a number of city buildings we had to work on, such as our senior center and the Santa Fe Depot and the (Heart of Oklahoma) Expo Center, which was our fairgrounds, Bolt said.
Bolt said future projects from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will also help accommodate the growth.
In their eight-year plan, ODOT is going to expand I-40 to six lanes all the way here. They’re going to do another part of that to us next year, Bolt said. And Highway 9 will be five lines all the way from Norman to beyond Tecumseh.
Bolt said these projects will make it easier for Shawnee residents to commute to and from Oklahoma City.
Both Bolt and Weckmueller-Behringer say the number of people commuting daily appears to be on the rise.
It’s getting harder to come by in Oklahoma City and people are moving to Shawnee, Weckmueller-Behringer said. We are seeing significant growth in residential areas, particularly on the north and northwest sides of the city, and I expect this to continue.
Ultimately, Bolt said he wants people to see Shawnee as an attractive option for relocating their lives or even their businesses, and recent and future projects are increasing the likelihood of that.
Quality of life is a very important part of that, said the mayor.
N
|
Sources
2/ https://journalrecord.com/2023/07/20/in-growth-mode-shawnee-investing-in-itself/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In growth mode, Shawnee invests in herself
- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson, 80, reveals the shocking reason she married NO PANTS when she married Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale in 1968
- The cipher plot falls apart
- Hollywood’s Grip on Comic-Con is Loosening, and That’s a Good Thing | Comic-Con 2023
- Student Loans Company (SLC) confirms allocation of stipend framework for students with disabilities
- Researchers say future AI algorithms may be able to learn like humans
- Joko Widodo inaugurates the Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung section of the 16.7 kilometer toll road
- Kevin Spacey’s attorney says three of actor’s sexual assault accusers are ‘liars’
- Hockey pioneer Boettinger brings Stanley Cup to Ocean View | Sport
- Sarah Hyland in mini dress shows off fit figure – Celebwell
- Meta competes with ChatGPT to release AI models for commercial use : NPR
- Donald Trump agrees to return Israeli antiques from Mar-a-Lago Club