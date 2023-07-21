In growth mode, Shawnee invests in herself

SHAWNEE In anticipation of an upturn in growth in the coming years, officials in Shawnee are working to ensure the city has the infrastructure and quality of life to support it.

Mayor Ed Bolt has seen the city grow for more than 20 years.

Census data shows that Oklahoma is the 10th largest state in the US for population migration. Bolt believes that since the central part of the state receives many of those movers, it makes more and more sense to locate east of Oklahoma City.

When I first moved from Mustang in 1971, Mustang Road was a dirt road from Highway 152 to I-40, Bolt said. My graduating class there was 104, and now they’re graduating like 1000 kids out there. So that part of the city just grew so much that the growth has to come east. It’s got to be coming this way, and you know, I don’t think it’s that far off.

It can already start. According to census data, Shawnee grew by 1,200 residents from 2000 to 2010. In the past ten years, the city has grown by about 2,000 inhabitants.

It’s the city’s duty to be ready for that, Bolt said.

One of those efforts to prepare started late last month. KidSpace Park is one of the state’s five largest parks. The $3.5 million facility is an investment of Shawnee residents who paid a half-cent sales tax in 2018.

The park offers activities for all ages, including a hiking trail that encompasses its 7.6 acres, an expansive playground with structures for small, medium and large children, ping pong tables, a ninja track and a timed 40-yard dash track, according to the City of Shawnee website.

It also features plenty of shade, multiple pavilions, restrooms, picnic areas, and multipurpose fields.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said the park is often used by several generations of families at the same time.

Woodland Veterans Park will also benefit from the VAT initiative. The updated version of the downtown park includes an amphitheater, pickleball courts, a brand new playground, and food truck space.

It will have a completely different flavor than KidSpace Park, but it will become a true community gathering place and, of course, in the heart of downtown, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

The increased sales tax is expected to generate $30 million through 2028 for capital improvements. Parks and public facilities get 50% of those funds, while public safety and streets and roads get 25% each.

Roads and streets are an important part of preparing for growth, Bolt said.

We have streets that we will have to expand as things grow here, Bolt said. We have to work hard at that, because you know, money is not easy to come up with.

When taxpayers approved the proposal in 2018, Bolt said the city took it as a sign they were willing to invest in the future, and now it’s up to city officials to deliver on what they promised.

We just bought another fire engine and there are a number of city buildings we had to work on, such as our senior center and the Santa Fe Depot and the (Heart of Oklahoma) Expo Center, which was our fairgrounds, Bolt said.

Bolt said future projects from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will also help accommodate the growth.

In their eight-year plan, ODOT is going to expand I-40 to six lanes all the way here. They’re going to do another part of that to us next year, Bolt said. And Highway 9 will be five lines all the way from Norman to beyond Tecumseh.

Bolt said these projects will make it easier for Shawnee residents to commute to and from Oklahoma City.

Both Bolt and Weckmueller-Behringer say the number of people commuting daily appears to be on the rise.

It’s getting harder to come by in Oklahoma City and people are moving to Shawnee, Weckmueller-Behringer said. We are seeing significant growth in residential areas, particularly on the north and northwest sides of the city, and I expect this to continue.

Ultimately, Bolt said he wants people to see Shawnee as an attractive option for relocating their lives or even their businesses, and recent and future projects are increasing the likelihood of that.

Quality of life is a very important part of that, said the mayor.

N