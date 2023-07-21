Dynamo returns to Orlando before hosting club Santos Laguna





Houston Dynamo FC kicks off Friday’s League Cup game against Orlando City SC in central Florida. The Dynamo return to international competition for the first time since 2019 when they hosted Club America in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup.

The tournament’s revamped format features 47 clubs currently competing in Major League Soccer and Liga MX. Both leagues interrupt their regular season to participate in the World Cup-like tournament. Houston will host Club Santos Laguna at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, and the group will be decided on July 29 when Santos takes on Orlando in Florida.

The Dynamo closed out the league game with a 0–0 tie against the Colorado Rapids on July 15. The team finished in a playoff position and will return to league play on August 20 when the Dynamo hosts Portland Timbers FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Three days later, the team hosts Real Salt Lake in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla returned from international duty earlier this week and is eligible for his first game with the team since June 10, when Houston secured a 4-0 win at home against LAFC. The midfielder led Panama to the final of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and received the Best Player award for his impact throughout the competition.

Captain Hctor Herrera also returns to the team after representing the club at the 2023 MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal FC. Herrera entered the game in the 68th minute, taking part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Orlando have won three of their last five games, ending the league campaign with a 2-1 win on the road against Atlanta United FC. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and are coming in at home this season with a 5-3-4 (WLD) record. The offensive duo of Duncan McGuire and Facundo Torres have combined for 15 goals and five assists this season. Defensively, the team is led by Pedro Gallese, who has seven clean sheets this season.

