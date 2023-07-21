Sports
London exhibition explores the Jewish history of cricket
(JNS) Crickets may not be kosher, but the sport played with a bat and ball certainly is and has a long Jewish history.
The Cricket and the Jewish Community exhibition is on display at Lords Cricket Ground in north London in what Lords says is the oldest sporting museum in the world. It runs until 2025.
Jews have contributed at all levels of cricket, both on and off the field of play. Jewish male cricketers have played Test cricket for Australia and South Africa, and perhaps more remarkably for the West Indies, the exhibition states. Jewish batters have scored for the West Indies as well as Ireland and Scotland for centuries. Female Jewish players have been capped by England, Australia and Ireland.
Jews have been found among referees, administrators, journalists and patrons of the game and have helped develop the game’s commercial side, the exhibit adds. They have captained their country, been presidents of MCC and even baked cakes for Test Match Special.
Neil Robinson, the museum’s head of heritage and collections, told JNS that the exhibition was conceived in 2019 when Daniel Whiteman, co-author of the book Cricket Grounds from the Air, approached him with the idea of a relatively small exhibition about Jewish cricket cricketers.
I thought, well, that’s a nice idea, Robinson told JNS. Then we all got locked up a few months later before we had a chance to develop it.
Isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the best plans of cricket exhibition planners, but also presented an opportunity to broaden the vision.
Robinson planned a dedicated space in the museum for communities to tell their stories, using museum resources and expertise. Where conventional museum storytelling takes place from the top down, this concept empowers communities to reclaim their stories.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of the United Kingdom is one of several prominent Jewish Britons who discussed his ties to the sport.
If you wanted some proof of the fact that there is a link between cricket and religion, take a look at the name of this ground. This is the Lords Cricket Ground, just as this is the Lords universe, he related the event.
Two years of preparation resulted in the current exhibition, which extends from the base to the sport’s top.
The exhibit delves not only into the triumphs of Jewish players on the field, but also into the struggles the community faces, namely through the pernicious issue of anti-Semitism, Robinson told JNS.
Last October, former York cricketer Azeem Rafiq was formally reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission for racist and discriminatory behavior following anti-Semitic messages during a 2011 conversation with fellow cricketer Ateeq Javid.
As one delves deeper into the annals of cricket history, an intriguing transformation of sport’s relationship with religion unravels, Robinson said. Cricket, once maligned in religious tracts for its Sunday game, gradually found favor with the aristocracy for its association with gambling.
Jewish players left their mark
By the 1830s, cricket fully embraced a muscular Christianity that certain groups claimed embodied morality, physical health and mental well-being, Robinson said. Cricket has also played an indelible role in the British Imperial Project, sometimes overshadowing the influence of Christianity itself.
Cricket is especially popular in posh, public schools among Christians, but that didn’t stop all Jews from taking part in the sport, which they soon made their mark on.
Only one Jewish player has represented England as a Test (international level) cricketer, Nessa Reinberg. In South Africa, many Jewish cricketers have overcome discrimination and made it to the national team.
The exhibition also encourages visitors to reflect on the cricketers who felt uncomfortable publicly identifying as Jews. Some kept their faith quiet for good reason.
Legendary South African cricketer Norman Gordon met Here comes the rabbi! taunted when he bowled in a 1938 game. Unphased, Gordon played so well that he silenced the heckler for the rest of the game, Robinson said.
Images from the life of Baron de Rothschild (Victor Rothschild), who attended Harrow School and later played county cricket for Northamptonshire, are included in the exhibition. During World War II, he was appointed MI5 expert. (One of his main duties was to make sure no one had tampered with Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s Cuban cigars.)
Lesser-known figures also feature in the show, including Jamaican-born Sephardic cricketer Ivan Barrow, who became a symbol of pride for the island’s ancient but small Jewish community. In 1933 he became the first West Indian to score 100 in an England Test and the first Jew to do so.
Trinkets from the life of Fred Trueman, the celebrated fast bowler from Yorkshire and England, are also featured. The media had discovered that Trueman’s mother had been born to a Jewish family but had been given up for adoption and adopted by a Christian family, Robinson told JNS.
At the other end of the spectrum of religious observance, the exhibit features a framed pair of tzitzit, worn by Johannesburg-born cricketer Mandy Yachad in a match against India, a testament to the deep-seated belief of many in the exhibit.
A particularly curious episode of the exhibition revolves around one Aileen Cohen, a mysterious woman with a Jewish surname who, to this day, pioneered the tradition of baking chocolate cakes for BBC Test Matcha.
The mouth-watering tradition began in the early 1980s, when commentator Brian Johnston said he craved a slice of cake during a game. Local Mrs. Cohen promptly stepped forward and delivered a home-baked cake to the grounds’ iconic Grace Gate entrance. We don’t know anything about her other than her name, Robinson told JNS. If anyone knows more about her, please contact us.
The exhibition comes at a precarious time for cricket, following a two-year independent inquiry into the sport that claimed racism, sexism, classism and elitism are rampant in sport in England and Wales. Robinson thinks the exhibition can help the game secure a positive future.
If you look at society as a whole, anti-Semitism has affected far too many people, as have other forms of discrimination. Cricket is clearly going through a period of scrutinizing itself in terms of prejudice, he told JNS.
I think what we do in this museum and in this gallery in particular can be part of the process of making cricket more welcoming, he said.
