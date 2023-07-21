BCHler left the British field hockey star dead after the Shawnigan Lake crash





Former Cowichan Valley Capital and Victoria Grizzlies forward Mike Hammond has been killed in a car accident while visiting family on Vancouver Island. The single-vehicle collision occurred on Shawnigan Lake Road near Baden Powell Road in Shawnigan Lake, according to RCMP. Copl. Alex Brub said police received the call at around 5:30 am on Wednesday, July 19. Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the collision. Early evidence collected at the scene indicated that the vehicle, a black Porsche Boxster, appeared to have gone off the road and crashed into a tree, according to a Brub press release. The driver, Hammond, was found dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate the collision, as does the BC Coroners Service to determine the main cause of the collision and the driver’s death. Those with information about the crash are asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514. The capitals are devastated to learn of the passing of former capitol Mike Hammond, the team said on social media. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike’s family and friends. RIP Hammy. Born in Langford in 1990, Hammond played 55 games with the Grizzlies before being sent down to junior B. He first joined the Capitals a few weeks into the 2009–10 season after starting that season with the junior B Victoria Cougars, but still finished as the Cowichan leader in scoring with 68 points (27 goals and 41 assists) in 46 games that season. He led the entire league in scoring the following season, finishing with 93 points (39 goals and 54 assists) in 57 games played. He had 66 points in 40 games with the Caps before trading to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on a deadline day. After aging out of junior, Hammond spent four years at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, scoring 130 points in 111 games, then played a year in the ECHL with Cincinnati and Brampton. Hammond then led the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League in scoring for the 2017-18 season, his second year in the EIHL after recording 46 points in 43 games with the Braehead Clan in 2016-17 in Glasgow. Mike was a popular player with the Clan during his previous season with the club in 2016-2017 and it was due to be announced that he would re-join the club for the 2023-24 season, the Clan said in a tribute on their website. The winger joined the Manchester Storm for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons before bouncing around to a handful of teams in Denmark and Germany. Hammond also played for Team GB at the Ice Hockey World Championships in both 2019 and 2021. Hammond was born in Brighton, England, but grew up in Victoria, having visited his mother and brother on vacation from England, where he played last season with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL. Our thoughts are also with all of his former teammates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family at the moment, according to a message on the team’s website. Rest in peace Mike you will never be forgotten. He was 33. BCHLcowichan valley hockey

