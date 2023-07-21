Rise of the robots a lift for Shanghai





July 21, 2023 SHANGHAI – Industrial use of advanced technology bears great fruit for the city From exoskeletons used in physical rehabilitation to training partners for table tennis and labor in agriculture and services, the lucrative robotics industry is reshaping work practices and manufacturing in China. Shanghai has been at the forefront of research and development and manufacturing of industrial robots for over 40 years. A hotpot restaurant in the city’s People’s Square now has 11 robots on display helping staff welcome guests and deliver food. The little robots not only offer guests a new experience, but also save the owners money on their wages. “The robots can usually deliver three layers of dishes at a time, but a human can only deliver one or two dishes,” said Lan Jie, a team leader at the restaurant. With more than 7,800 cafes and a need for 23,000 baristas, robots are also helping fill the labor shortage in Shanghai’s coffee industry. In Minhang district, a robot developed by Jaka Robotics can brew as many as 500 cups of coffee a day and rival a “latte art” barista. It takes two trained baristas eight hours to brew 500 cups of coffee, each earning about 8,000 yuan ($1,108) a month. “Companies such as intelligent restaurants, unmanned cafes and new retailers have the best applications for robots,” Meng Xiaobo, vice president of Jaka Robotics, told China Daily. Li Tong, founder and CEO of Shanghai-based Keenon Robotics, believes robots are designed to replace humans doing repetitive, boring chores. “Using machines to do this type of work allows people to spend more time providing better services,” Li said, adding that the only requirement for robots to work around the clock is to charge them. By 2021, China’s robot market in the hospitality industry will more than double year over year to $84 million, with Keenon Robotics, Pudu Robotics, Suzhou Pangolin Robot and Beijing Orion Star Technology accounting for the lion’s share, according to a report from US market research firm International Data Corp. With a market share of 48.6 percent, Keenon Robotics had the highest annual growth rate of 153.4 percent, the report said. “We believe that China’s foodservice robot sector has passed its infancy and is entering its teens,” said Li, whose Shanghai-based company also offers its services and products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea. For Fang Minglun, a tenured professor at Shanghai University, the emergence of robots is a dream come true. The octogenarian is the driving force behind the development of the first batch of industrial robots in Shanghai in the 1980s. He has long believed that robots can benefit people by serving people’s general needs. “In the eighties I wrote an article entitled ‘Tools for production and assistants in life’. More than three decades have passed and I think my vision is still effective,” said Fang. “I believe that the further development of robots should play a very important role in the progress of human society. To be more specific, they will change our production methods and our lifestyle.”

