Women’s Lacrosse Adds Kerrigan Miller As Assistant Coach – Official Virginia Cavaliers Athletics Site





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced the addition of Kerrigan Miller to her staff as assistant coach. Miller joins Michael LaMonica as two assistants from UVA. Miller spent the 2023 season with LaMonica as an assistant coach at Towson, helping the Tigers to an 11-7 season. Prior to joining LaMonicas at Towson, she was a graduate assistant and director of operations for the 2022 undefeated national champion North Carolina Tar Heels. During that run, she helped UNC to a 22-0 record with a 66.6 percent draw percentage. A former No. 1 recruit in the country from Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, NY, and a two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year, Miller spent the 2021 season leading UNC to Championship Weekend in Towson. Miller started all 21 games at UNC center field and scored 21 goals and 41 ties, helping the team to a 20–1 record. Currently, Miller plays professionally in Athletes Unlimited and has been a member of the USA Women’s Senior National Training Team for the past two years. Prior to UNC, Miller was the top recruit in the country in the high school class of 2016, heading to USC. There, she earned 2018 and 2019 Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year, 2019 Pac-12 Tournament MVP, and 2017 MPSF Freshman of the Year, being named an All-American twice. Miller led USC to the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament and regular season title. Miller scored a career-high 104 goals, 120 turnovers caused, 158 terrain balls, and a career-high 157 draws for the Women of Troy. Miller received her undergraduate degree from USC in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in communications, with a minor in the sports media industry. She received her master’s degree in sports administration from North Carolina in 2022. Michael LaMonica spent 13 seasons as an assistant to wife Sonia at Towson. LaMonica accompanied offensive threats Blair Pearre and Kaitlin Thornton as they scored 100 goals to move up the program’s all-time top 20. During his Towson tenure, LaMonica coached four Colonial Athletic Association first-team forwards: Andi Raymond (2012–204), Ashleigh Rohrback (2013–14), Natalie Sulmonte (2017–19), and Emily Gillingham (2018). Carly Tellekamp scored 100 goals over a two-year period (2017-18). Sam Brookhart set the single-season assist mark in 2017 with 55 assists and tops the all-time assists list with 97 assists, six more than Rohrback. LaMonica was a four-year starter in Maryland’s midfield from 1999 to 2002. He earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honors as a junior and finished his career with 68 goals and 14 assists. LaMonica also had 90 career ground balls and five game-winning goals. LaMonica continued his lacrosse career after graduating from Maryland. He was a member of Major League Lacrosse for two seasons, playing for the New Jersey Pride, Denver Outlaws and San Francisco Dragons. LaMonica also has international experience as he helped the US Under-19 National Team win a world championship in Australia in the summer of 1999. He finished the seven-game tournament with five goals and five assists. LaMonica served as an assistant coach at the Women’s World Cup in Canada in the summer of 2013. He helped his wife, Sonia, and team Australia win a bronze medal in the event. LaMonica served as the offensive coordinator at Calvert Hall College High School immediately after graduating from Maryland. He was also a volunteer assistant for the Mount St. Marys lacrosse team in 2010 and a coach for the LXM Pro Tour Baltimore in 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2023/07/20/womens-lacrosse-adds-kerrigan-miller-as-assistant-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos