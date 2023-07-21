Connect with us

Sports

Retired at 18: Pakistani sensation Ayesha Naseem retires from cricket; this is why

Retired at 18: Pakistani sensation Ayesha Naseem retires from cricket; this is why

 


Pakistan’s young cricketing sensation Ayesha Naseem has made a surprising decision to retire at just 18 years old. Having represented Pakistan in four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20 Internationals (T20Is), Ayesha’s standout performance came at the 2022 T20 World Cup when she impressed with a rapid-fire 24 runs off 20 balls against the formidable Australian team.

Once hailed as a ‘serious talent’ by cricketing legend Wasim Akram, Ayesha has chosen to retire from the sport in which she showed tremendous promise, according to several reports.

Ayesha has cited her desire to follow the principles of Islam as the reason for her decision to step away from cricket, reports suggest. LiveMint was unable to independently verify the reports.

“I am leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB.

She reportedly contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm her retirement, closing a chapter in her sporting journey that began with her international debut in 2020. However, there is no official confirmation yet from PCB.

With over 400 runs to her credit from 34 international appearances, Ayesha’s retirement comes as a surprise to many who saw her as a future star of Pakistani cricket, especially in white-ball formats.

Ayesha’s decision to retire at a young age can draw parallels with Indian actress Zaira Wasim, who also chose to step away from her successful Bollywood career at the age of 18, citing her desire to uphold her religious beliefs. The Kashmiri actor rose to fame with Dangal, one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. Here are some of the other professionals who have retired due to religious beliefs.

Retirement for religious reasons

Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens): The iconic British singer-songwriter converted to Islam in the late 1970s and then retired from the music industry. He later returned to music but focused on Islamic themed songs.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: The undefeated Russian mixed martial artist retired from UFC in 2020, citing his promise to his mother that he would not continue fighting after his father’s death, and to focus on his Muslim faith.

Dave Chappelle: The American comedian famously left his hit TV show, Chappelle’s Show, and took a break from comedy, citing a spiritual journey and a desire to explore his Muslim faith.

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Updated: July 21, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/retired-at-18-pakistani-sensation-ayesha-naseem-says-goodbye-to-cricket-heres-why-11689912465053.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: