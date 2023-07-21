Retired at 18: Pakistani sensation Ayesha Naseem retires from cricket; this is why

Pakistan’s young cricketing sensation Ayesha Naseem has made a surprising decision to retire at just 18 years old. Having represented Pakistan in four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20 Internationals (T20Is), Ayesha’s standout performance came at the 2022 T20 World Cup when she impressed with a rapid-fire 24 runs off 20 balls against the formidable Australian team.

Once hailed as a ‘serious talent’ by cricketing legend Wasim Akram, Ayesha has chosen to retire from the sport in which she showed tremendous promise, according to several reports.

Ayesha has cited her desire to follow the principles of Islam as the reason for her decision to step away from cricket, reports suggest. LiveMint was unable to independently verify the reports.

“I am leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB.

She reportedly contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm her retirement, closing a chapter in her sporting journey that began with her international debut in 2020. However, there is no official confirmation yet from PCB.

With over 400 runs to her credit from 34 international appearances, Ayesha’s retirement comes as a surprise to many who saw her as a future star of Pakistani cricket, especially in white-ball formats.

Ayesha’s decision to retire at a young age can draw parallels with Indian actress Zaira Wasim, who also chose to step away from her successful Bollywood career at the age of 18, citing her desire to uphold her religious beliefs. The Kashmiri actor rose to fame with Dangal, one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. Here are some of the other professionals who have retired due to religious beliefs.

Retirement for religious reasons

Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens): The iconic British singer-songwriter converted to Islam in the late 1970s and then retired from the music industry. He later returned to music but focused on Islamic themed songs.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: The undefeated Russian mixed martial artist retired from UFC in 2020, citing his promise to his mother that he would not continue fighting after his father’s death, and to focus on his Muslim faith.

Dave Chappelle: The American comedian famously left his hit TV show, Chappelle’s Show, and took a break from comedy, citing a spiritual journey and a desire to explore his Muslim faith.

Updated: July 21, 2023, 9:56 AM IST