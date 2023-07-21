2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 50 Wide Receivers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Justin Jefferson looks set to defend his WR1 title: Jefferson scored 27 more PPR points than any other wide receiver last season, and his best season could be his next.

Four top-level wide receivers: A strong case could be made for each of the four players to finish the season as the top overall wide receiver, and each should be drafted in the first round in leagues with one quarterback.

Sophomore wide receivers seem to be making a leap: Garrett Wilson, Chris Olaf, Christian Watson And Drake London all landing within the first 25 wide receivers.

Level 1

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson was the clear top wide receiver in football last season and he shows no signs of slowing down.

He led all wide receivers last season with 7.5 receptions per game for 106.4 yards and 21.7 PPR points.

He has a PFF mark of over 90.0 in all three seasons of his NFL career.

He recently turned 24 years old, so he’s still at a point in his career where he should improve .

Of the elite wide receiver options, he has the best combination of great offense and not as much competition for goals.

2. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengal from Cincinnati

Chase looks set to build on its strong second season.

Chase finished in the top four per game in goals (9.8), receptions (6.7), touchdowns (0.69), and PPR points (18.6)

His problem as a rookie was consistency from game to game. That continued until early 2022.

He recorded fewer than 55 yards in three of his first five games and fewer than seven receptions in three of his first four.

From October, he was much more consistent outside of the four games he missed due to injury. He averaged 7.8 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown per game over his last seven games.

If Chase continues at that pace, WR1 will generally be within his range of results.

3. Cooper coup, Rams from Los Angeles

Kupp looks set to recover after missing the second half of last season with an ankle injury.

He was the top fantasy wide receiver for the past two seasons when he was healthy. He averages 106.1 yards for 0.85 touchdowns and 24.65 PPR points.

It will be a bit harder for Kupp to score touchdowns this season. The other receiving options aren’t as strong, the Rams offensive line is a work in progress, and the team’s defense lost key members.

Usually that combination could lead to bigger targets for a wide receiver, but it will be harder for Kupp’s target share to be much higher than it was.

Kupp recently turned 30, while his quarterback, Matthew Stafford , is 35.

, Normally he would be a distance of No. 1, but all the factors that may be working against him this season are dragging him down to No. 3.