Q&A with new head coach of men’s tennis Justin DeSanto

After former men’s tennis head coach Xander Centenari stepped down last month, Justin DeSanto joins the Big Green as the new John Kenfield and Chuck Kinyon Head Coach of men’s tennis. DeSanto brings with him a decade of collegiate coaching experience, including his past two years as Division I head coaching experience at the University of Alabama Birmingham, where he took the program to their first-year Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings to No. 70. The Dartmouth sat down with DeSanto to discuss his experiences with collegiate tennis coaching and his goals for men’s tennis.

What is your previous coaching and collegiate tennis experience?

JD: I started playing tennis late, when I was 17. I really fell in love with it and started coaching youth clinics when I was 19 and coached high school while I was in college. When I graduated, I began coaching the collegiate Division III women’s team at Marywood University. At the time I thought DIII might be the farthest as I started playing tennis late. I found great success when I transitioned from a high school coach to a DIII coach. Many people helped me get into Division I, and I volunteered for the women’s team at Yale University at age 23. From Yale I was able to get another DIII job at Williams College where we could win the national championship. That job gave me a lot of different coaches to learn from, and made me a good candidate for the DI human assistant coach at Wichita State University. We have our program ranked 29th in the country. That led to me getting my first Division I head coaching job at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. I’ve been there for the past two years and this year I was able to take the program’s ranking from 181st to 70th. Which brings me to getting interest from Dartmouth.

What drew you to Dartmouth?

JD: I have always been drawn to the best academics as tennis attracts many top academic recruits. I saw that as a great advantage when I worked at Yale and Williams and it will be something I will see at Dartmouth. I am also very familiar with Dartmouth’s past coaches and players, and they have had a very successful history here. So that was very appealing to me to come in and use the Dartmouth name and pedigree to be able to make it to the NCAA tournaments.

While head coach of UAB for the past two seasons, the team saw a 21-7 season and climbed from 181st to 70th ITA rankings. You saw the national championship win at Williams College and as Wichita State’s assistant coach, you helped the team to No. 29 in the ITA rankings. How do you plan to bring that success to the Ivy League conference?

JD: It will be a good mix of player recruitment and development. I have a lot of experience recruiting Americans and many international players from my time at other top academic universities, and I will be taking a similar approach to bring in top American players while also mixing in great international players to keep us competitive with some of the top programs at other schools. The second part is really focused on development. When I was an assistant coach, recruiting stood out the most, but when I first started working as a head coach at UAB, player development stood out. I put in a lot of extra time with the guys on the pitch and came up with really good player development plans that would meet the needs of our guys, like the type of strategy they need to play on the pitch. Getting them to understand their games has been an important part of player development at UAB, and I plan to bring that to Dartmouth as well.

What are the key traits you hope to bring out in your players and recruits?

JD: This goes along with my coaching philosophy, but I am very hard on ownership and responsibility. I want my players and recruits to understand what those words mean to me, which is to have a team that holds each other accountable and works as a team, as tennis can be a very individual sport. So I’d like to see the guidance, being able to pull each other up when a teammate has a bad day or a bad habit and hold each other accountable, but also hold themselves accountable to the standard we set out at Dartmouth. The other piece takes ownership. If you don’t live up to that standard, I want you to realize that and take ownership of it before your teammates or your coaches who try to hold you accountable. It will be those kids who really embrace the ownership and responsibility that we look for in our program. Recruits will be those who have a genuine love of tennis, but also meet the academic rigor required by Dartmouth to handle time management.

Do you have any coaching role models that you look up to when you coach?

JD: I would say I have mentors rather than role models. I have some great mentors who have helped me on my path, mainly because I come from a non-traditional background, started playing tennis late, and didn’t play in college. My biggest mentor is Adam Schaechterle, the head coach at Pepperdine University. There is no chance I would be where I am today without his help. He always pushed me to try the next job and told me I had what it took to get my first job as a DIII assistant at Marywood University. Dan Greenberg from Williams College has always been someone who always supports me, but also plays the devil’s advocate; when I see things one way, he helps me think about it another way. So I have and will always admire the way those two shaped my career.

What are you most excited about as you begin to take over the helm of Big Green’s men’s tennis team?

JD: I’m really excited about the community aspect. I think back to my time at Williams College, which is in a very similar town with a very tight-knit athletic department. I can already see that in Dartmouth. All the people who were at my interview were super pumped up and excited about Dartmouth Athletics. I’ve been able to meet some of the donors and all of the players and everyone is just working really hard towards a similar cause in the athletic department. I’m really looking forward to being part of a smaller, tight-knit community that has a lot of support.

