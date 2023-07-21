Brock Kautz will join the Bemidji State hockey coaching staff – The Rink Live





BEMIDJI The men’s hockey team of Bemidji State has found its fourth coach. Brock Kautz will join the staff as an assistant coach, Beavers head coach Tom Serratore announced Thursday. A native of Rochester, Kautz spent the last season with the Normans, helping the team to a third-place finish in the Central Division and a victory over the Aberdeen Wings in the first round of the playoffs. “I am very grateful to be part of the Bemidji State coaching staff,” Kautz said in a press release. “I am excited to be part of and continue the great tradition established at Bemidji State University.” At BSU, Kautz will oversee the goalkeepers and assist with all aspects of coaching, player development and recruiting. “Brock has played and coached at a high level,” Serratore said in a press release. “He understands the game and brings strong skills to our coaching staff. We are delighted to have him on board.” Kautz began coaching in 2020 as an assistant coach and goalkeeping coach at Hudson High School in Wisconsin. After his time there, he joined the Minnesota Magicians, another NAHL team, where he served as a goalkeeping coach for nearly two years. Kautz graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He was a four-year goaltender for the Gophers as he was a part of two consecutive Big Ten regular-season championships, was a four-year letter winner, and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Our editors sometimes report stories under the byline “Pioneer Staff Report.” This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news stories that come from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting. Other times, this byline is used when a news story has multiple authors or when the story is formed by piecing together previously reported news from different sources. If external sources are used, it will be noted in the story. For questions regarding an employee report, call (218) 333-9796 or email [email protected].

