Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistani cricketer, announces retirement to ‘live a life according to Islam’





Image source: GETTY Ayesha Naseem on this year’s Australian series 18-year-old Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announced a shock retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, July 20. Ayesha was at the peak of her career and showed promising potential to become one of the best big hitters for Pakistan. So it comes as a great shock to cricket fans from Pakistan. Ayesha communicated her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. “I am leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem told PCB. Ayesha made her international debut in 2020 and has scored over 400 points from 34 international appearances. She was a regular part of the Pakistan T20I team and also participated in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup in February. She was tipped to become the next big thing in Pakistan women’s cricket as many star cricketers are approaching the end of their careers. The Pakistan women’s cricket team has not played international cricket since the conclusion of the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup in February. Ayesha was a regular participant in the tournament, playing a memorable knock against India in the group stage. She hit 43* from just 25 with two fours and two sixes to help Pakistan set a target of 150 runs for India, but the Women in Blue eased to the difficult target with seven wickets remaining. Ayesha scored 369 runs in 30 T20I matches at an average of 18.45 and a strike rate of 128.12 with her best stroke against Indian women. In ODIs, she represented Pakistan in four matches and scored 33 points. The Pakistan women’s cricket team will return to action in Karachi from September 1 with a six-match white-ball series against South African women and will travel to New Zealand in December. Latest cricket news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/ayesha-naseem-18-year-old-pakistan-cricketer-announces-retirement-to-live-life-according-to-islam-2023-07-20-882062 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

