After backlash, the Hungarian tennis player addresses the tearful departure of Zhang Shuai





[Source] The Hungarian tennis player who caused a tearful exit of a Chinese tennis star during a match at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Tuesday has raised the incident. Controversial call: Two-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champion Zhang Shui chose to withdraw from the bout after a contentious referee and an altercation with her opponent, Amarissa Toth. Zhang had previously challenged a decision by the linesman and umpire to call out her crosscourt forehand shot that appeared to land on the line. As Zhang looked for reconsideration for the call, Toth approached the marker on the track and used her foot to obliterate it, as captured in video footage. Zhang immediately questioned Toth’s actions, to which the Hungarian player responded dismissively, stating that the Chinese player was “causing trouble”. Zhang, trailing 6–5 in the opening set, tearfully chose to retire from the match. More from NextShark: Lisa Ling and Jada Pinkett Smith discuss “real animosity” between Asian and Black Americans Toth responds: After the match, Zhang took to her social media platform to share a video of the incident and thank her supporters. Toth, who lost to Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl today, said in her post-match interview that she respects Zhang. More from NextShark: Singer sparks outrage after posting xenophobic coronavirus video on Instagram I respect Zhang Shuai as a person and as much as an athlete. It was never my intention to disrespect, upset or hurt anyone. I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated like I did after the game. “Manipulative Video:” The Hungarian Grand Prix has also sparked controversy over a reaction on the Facebook page to online commentators. The Chinese are manipulating the world with manipulative video, the page responded to a comment. In a statement, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) revealed it is now look into Toth’s actions and subsequent comment from the Hungarian Grand Prix’s Facebook page. Story continues The WTA does not tolerate racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that happened yesterday at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent reports are being assessed and will be addressed. “Absolutely Disgusting”: Several players in the tennis community have spoken out to publicly disapprove of Toth’s behavior. “Absolutely disgusting behaviour,” Australia wrote Ajla Tomlyanovi. “Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, ofc she did.” “That’s another level of unsportsmanlike conduct. Just wow,” two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka tweeted. “Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your peers,” Australian Olympian Ellen Perez wrote. “I am really shocked by this girl’s disrespect.”

