Sports
Huskies ranked 3rd in MAC West Preseason Poll
Football | July 20
DETROIT The Northern Illinois University Huskies amassed 38 points to place third among the Mid-American Conference West Division teams in the 2023 MAC Football Head Coaches Preseason Poll released Thursday during the league’s annual media day.
NIU’s 38 points were one more than fourth-placed Central Michigan, while defending MAC champion Toledo topped the West Division list with 66 points, 11 more than second-place Eastern Michigan. NIU and CMU were followed by Ball State (27 points) and Western Michigan (23) to round out the West Division voting.
Defending MAC East champion Ohio led the voting in that division with 63 points, 11 ahead of second-place Miami (52 points), who had one point overall ahead of third-place Buffalo (51). Bowling Green (35), Akron (26) and Kent State (19) were in the four through six positions in the East. See the full poll with points totals below.
NIU’s 2023 crossover opponents are Akron (away, Oct. 7), Ohio (home, Oct. 14), and Kent State (away, Nov. 26). The Huskies open the MAC game on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Toledo, who led by seven votes to win the MAC Championship game.
With preseason workouts starting Aug. 2 in DeKalb, head coach Thomas Hammock discussed the luxury of bringing an experienced team with a championship pedigree into the 2023 campaign.
“There is a lot of hunger among our boys,” said Hammock. “A lot of guys from the [2021 MAC] champion team is back. We were extremely young in 2021. We have a lot more experience now and those guys understand what it takes to win AND they have the leadership skills to take the young guys with them. As we found out last year, you never know which young dude you need. We have to keep building the depth so we can last 12 games and more.”
Much of the depth and experience is in the offensive and defensive lines, with quarterback Rocky Lombardi also back after appearing in just four games a year ago and receiving a medical redshirt that allowed him to return for his third season with the Huskies.
“For Rocky, this offseason was about getting him healthy, getting him in the right mindset, and getting enough guns around him that he’s excited about to lead this onslaught,” Hammock said. “We’ve got some backs that will help us be the type of team we want to be offensively. We’ve got quality depth, a lot of guys with playing experience and we’ll be leaning on that depth and experience throughout the year.”
The MAC Preseason Poll was released when league coaches and student-athletes gathered at Detroit’s historic Fox Theater, built in 1928, for the annual preseason kickoff/media day. Hammock was joined by a defensive tackle James Esther (Detroit, Mich./Cass Tech) and offensive tackle Nolan Potter (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington HS) as the trio answered media questions and participated in photo, video and social media shoots for the MAC Office.
In addition to interview duties, Ester and Potter “took over” the niuhuskies Instagram stories for the day, while Hammock and Ester were interviewed live on the MAC Football Preview Show on ESPN+. Click to see those interviews, which took place at the top of the team preview section of the show here. Watch additional video content on the official NIU Athletics YouTube channel.
MAC Media Day was the first of three preseason media events for the Huskies, with a trip to Chicago for NIU’s annual Chicago Media Day next on the schedule. Hammock and six student-athletes will be at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse on Monday to meet the media in Chicago. Watch for another Instagram takeover of that event. NIU will host its Fall Sports Media Day in DeKalb in mid-August.
MAC Football 2023 Preseason Head Coaches Poll
MAC East Division (first place voting
1. Ohio (9) 63 points
2. Miami (2) 52 points
3. Buffalo (1) 51 points
4. Bowling Alley 35 points
5. Akron 26 points
6. Kent State 19 points
MAC West Division (first place voting)
1. Toledo (11) 66 points
2. Eastern Michigan (1) 55 points
3. NIU 38 points
4. Central Michigan 37 points
5. Ball state 27 points
6. West Michigan 23 points
MAC Champion: Toledo (7), Ohio (4), Buffalo (1), Eastern Michigan (1)
Seasonal, Single Game, and Mini Plan tickets for the 2023 Huskie home games are all now available for purchase online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at NIUHuskies.com/myhuskies or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). Season tickets offer the best total value at just $17 per game for general admission seating on the west side of Huskie Stadium ($102 total). Sit in the same reserved seat for all six games for just $144 (Sections A, B, F) or $162 (Sections C, D, E). There are two “Pick Your Pack” mini-plan options, including Saturday only and MACtion+Saturday option. View all ticket prices and options, including premium experiences, here.
The 2023 NIU Huskies open the season on Saturday, September 2 at Boston College before making their Huskie Stadium debut on Saturday, September 9 against Southern Illinois. NIU returns 17 starters in 2023, including eight on offense, including 2021 MAC Championship quarterback Rocky Lombardi and 2021 wide receiver for all conferences Trayvon Rudolph. The Huskies report for preseason camp on Tuesday, August 1.
— NIU —
Twitter: @NIUAthletics
Facebook: NIU Huskies
Instagram: niuhuskies
YouTube: NIU Athletics
|
Sources
2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2023/7/20/football-huskies-ranked-third-in-mac-west-preseason-poll.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Barbenheimer’ fever hits Hollywood, but what about Jackson?
- Huskies ranked 3rd in MAC West Preseason Poll
- Silver Foxs Summer Fashion Show returns for 15th year in support of AIDS Food Store
- Prime Minister Modi calls Manipur incident shameful; ensures strict action against the culprits | Latest India News
- US sends marines and more warships to Middle East in face of Iranian threats
- Korean singer-actor Chung Lim dies of colon cancer
- Xi Jinping received his “old friend” Henry Kissinger in Beijing | The former US diplomat played a key role in the rapprochement with China in the 1970s
- Turkish president does not rule out resumption of peace talks in Cyprus, but sticks to two-state position | Taiwan News
- Fox Valley Beaux Arts hosts ‘Off the Hanger by Chico’s Fashions’
- The Chandigarh Olympics body is investigating the participation of outsiders in intra-state tournaments
- 4 men’s swimwear trends to rock this summer
- Exclusive news from Creative Colors International