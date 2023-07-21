Huskies ranked 3rd in MAC West Preseason Poll

Football | July 20

DETROIT The Northern Illinois University Huskies amassed 38 points to place third among the Mid-American Conference West Division teams in the 2023 MAC Football Head Coaches Preseason Poll released Thursday during the league’s annual media day.

NIU’s 38 points were one more than fourth-placed Central Michigan, while defending MAC champion Toledo topped the West Division list with 66 points, 11 more than second-place Eastern Michigan. NIU and CMU were followed by Ball State (27 points) and Western Michigan (23) to round out the West Division voting.

Defending MAC East champion Ohio led the voting in that division with 63 points, 11 ahead of second-place Miami (52 points), who had one point overall ahead of third-place Buffalo (51). Bowling Green (35), Akron (26) and Kent State (19) were in the four through six positions in the East. See the full poll with points totals below.

NIU’s 2023 crossover opponents are Akron (away, Oct. 7), Ohio (home, Oct. 14), and Kent State (away, Nov. 26). The Huskies open the MAC game on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Toledo, who led by seven votes to win the MAC Championship game.

With preseason workouts starting Aug. 2 in DeKalb, head coach Thomas Hammock discussed the luxury of bringing an experienced team with a championship pedigree into the 2023 campaign.

“There is a lot of hunger among our boys,” said Hammock. “A lot of guys from the [2021 MAC] champion team is back. We were extremely young in 2021. We have a lot more experience now and those guys understand what it takes to win AND they have the leadership skills to take the young guys with them. As we found out last year, you never know which young dude you need. We have to keep building the depth so we can last 12 games and more.”

Much of the depth and experience is in the offensive and defensive lines, with quarterback Rocky Lombardi also back after appearing in just four games a year ago and receiving a medical redshirt that allowed him to return for his third season with the Huskies.

“For Rocky, this offseason was about getting him healthy, getting him in the right mindset, and getting enough guns around him that he’s excited about to lead this onslaught,” Hammock said. “We’ve got some backs that will help us be the type of team we want to be offensively. We’ve got quality depth, a lot of guys with playing experience and we’ll be leaning on that depth and experience throughout the year.”

The MAC Preseason Poll was released when league coaches and student-athletes gathered at Detroit’s historic Fox Theater, built in 1928, for the annual preseason kickoff/media day. Hammock was joined by a defensive tackle James Esther (Detroit, Mich./Cass Tech) and offensive tackle Nolan Potter (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington HS) as the trio answered media questions and participated in photo, video and social media shoots for the MAC Office.

In addition to interview duties, Ester and Potter “took over” the niuhuskies Instagram stories for the day, while Hammock and Ester were interviewed live on the MAC Football Preview Show on ESPN+. Click to see those interviews, which took place at the top of the team preview section of the show here. Watch additional video content on the official NIU Athletics YouTube channel.

MAC Media Day was the first of three preseason media events for the Huskies, with a trip to Chicago for NIU’s annual Chicago Media Day next on the schedule. Hammock and six student-athletes will be at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse on Monday to meet the media in Chicago. Watch for another Instagram takeover of that event. NIU will host its Fall Sports Media Day in DeKalb in mid-August.

MAC Football 2023 Preseason Head Coaches Poll

MAC East Division (first place voting

1. Ohio (9) 63 points

2. Miami (2) 52 points

3. Buffalo (1) 51 points

4. Bowling Alley 35 points

5. Akron 26 points

6. Kent State 19 points

MAC West Division (first place voting)

1. Toledo (11) 66 points

2. Eastern Michigan (1) 55 points

3. NIU 38 points

4. Central Michigan 37 points

5. Ball state 27 points

6. West Michigan 23 points

MAC Champion: Toledo (7), Ohio (4), Buffalo (1), Eastern Michigan (1)

Seasonal, Single Game, and Mini Plan tickets for the 2023 Huskie home games are all now available for purchase online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at NIUHuskies.com/myhuskies or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). Season tickets offer the best total value at just $17 per game for general admission seating on the west side of Huskie Stadium ($102 total). Sit in the same reserved seat for all six games for just $144 (Sections A, B, F) or $162 (Sections C, D, E). There are two “Pick Your Pack” mini-plan options, including Saturday only and MACtion+Saturday option. View all ticket prices and options, including premium experiences, here.

The 2023 NIU Huskies open the season on Saturday, September 2 at Boston College before making their Huskie Stadium debut on Saturday, September 9 against Southern Illinois. NIU returns 17 starters in 2023, including eight on offense, including 2021 MAC Championship quarterback Rocky Lombardi and 2021 wide receiver for all conferences Trayvon Rudolph . The Huskies report for preseason camp on Tuesday, August 1.

