Former St. Augustine football player found guilty of double murder in 2020 during drug deal
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. A former St. Augustine High School football player was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday in a 2020 double shooting that killed a 16-year-old classmate and her 21-year-old boyfriend.
Anfernee Wilson, who was 19 when he was first charged, initially pleaded guilty to the deaths of Sydnie Rounsville, 16, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Kyle Stein. They were shot dead in October 2020 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Wilson filed a petition last October to change his plea, a request granted in April, to set up a double homicide case this week in which Wilson’s lawyers claimed he shot at the truck because he feared for his life.
Immediately after being convicted Thursday, Wilson was sentenced to life in prison.
Rounsville’s grandmother addressed the court before the verdict was handed down by Judge R. Lee Smith.
You know what I hate, Anfernee, you didn’t take my daughter’s and Kyle’s mother’s generous offer, Rounsville’s grandmother said. I hate that you spend the rest of your life in prison, but we have to be held accountable. I know if it had been the other way around and if Sydnie had pointed a gun at you and killed you, I wish she would be responsible. You must be accountable. I don’t care how old you are. No one has the right to take another person’s life… I know I will see her again and I hope and pray that you make amends with God and ask for forgiveness and that one day you can visit Sydnie and Kyle and tell them you are sorry. I hope you can tell us you’re sorry because we were all God’s children and He loves us all no matter what. he loved you that day as much as Sydnie and Kyle.
I’m sorry for the family…and I really do apologize, said Wilson’s sister Kevra Streeter. And to my brother Anfernee, we love you, we love you and always will love you, and we forgive you for everything that happened.
The jury learned of Wilson when he testified Wednesday, but they will never know Rounsville and Stein’s side of the story.
Whatever mistakes you think you made, they paid for it with their lives, a prosecutor said during their closing argument on Thursday.
It was a drug deal that turned tragic.
The prosecutor said the case is about accountability and that Wilson knew what he was doing.
Their lives weren’t worth $650 because he wanted that money back, he took their lives, the prosecution said.
The prosecution’s closing argument reiterated that Wilson had agreed to buy a quarter pound of cannabis. In a message to Wilson from Rounsville, she said I really trust you.
When Wilson gave Stein the money for the drugs, something happened that caused a fight. Wilson said the quality of the drug was poor, so he asked for his money back. Witnesses said they then saw Wilson chasing the truck with a gun before the truck crashed. Then, witnesses said, Wilson walked over and shot the young couple, grabbed the money and weed and ran.
The defense had the jury focused on why Wilson shot them.
He only opened fire because the truck was heading straight for him at high speed and he acted in self-defense, the defense attorney said.
Wilson ran from the scene, leaving a trail of evidence that led deputies to his location. Money, his clothes, his shoe and a phone were all found on his escape path. Wilson was found less than an hour after the shooting in a retention pond about a mile away near Scheidel Way and North St. Johns Street, deputies said.
He was seen on camera behind a warehouse several minutes after the shooting.
Wilson’s attorney argued that the state presented evidence, but no evidence, of what led to the shooting.
The state said Wilson’s own admission in the stands that he fired four shots at the truck was sufficient.
Because I just committed a crime. Of all that he said, no more truthful words could be spoken. Self defense is not a crime. But shooting someone with premeditation is a crime, the prosecutor said.
Shalene Rounsville said Wilson and her daughter knew each other from school.
It has not escaped my notice that three young adults have lost their lives. Not just Kyle and Sydnie, but him too. I noticed that, Rounsville said.
Shalene said it’s not fair that she never saw her daughter graduate and that Sydnie will never get married or have children. She said Sydnie’s brother had recently had a child and Sydnie would have loved to be an aunt.
Shalene said she left some of her daughter’s ashes at Kyle’s grave. She plans to scatter the rest in the mountains and on the beach, two of Sydnie’s favorite places.
She said she will now that the trial is over.
