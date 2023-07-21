Past News Journal tennis rivals remain close three decades later

LEXINGTON – Of her record seven women’s singles titles in the News Journal Tennis Tournament, the one that probably means the most to Tammy (Schmidt) Simone is the last, behind Katie (McCumiskey) Orlando in 1991.

Not because of the win.

Because of the outcome.

The victory was the capstone of Simones’ playing career locally, a classic three-setter against a much younger opponent who paid a nice little bow to a remarkable decade of dominance.

But even more special was the friendship Simone eventually forged with Orlando, born of their lifelong love of tennis and admiration for a Lakewood Racquet Club community that supported them and shaped their lives in the service of the sport.

That bond, which grows stronger every year, is a result that they could not have imagined 30 years ago.

We talk about it all the time, said Orlando, a 1989 Lexington High grad who has been a tennis director at Towpath Tennis Center in Akron for 18 years. Tammy is a lot older than me, so I didn’t spend much time with her growing up. She went to college when I went to high school.

The fact that we are now getting together and my dad (Bill) lives in the same development as her mom (Erika), and they care for each other was family. We spend time together, hang out together. It is awesome.

In retrospect, their friendship was inevitable. Not only were they veteran tennis players from the same hometown, but they have both been very active behind the scenes for the United State Tennis Association for many years.

Simone is a past president of the Northeast Ohio Tennis Association, under the umbrella of the USTA, and now serves as committee chair of the USTA’s Midwest Section, which includes Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana.

She recently spent a week in Pittsburgh running one of the age group venues for the National Senior Games.

Orlando is a past president of Midwest USTA Community Tennis Development and Operations. In 2019, she was named the United States Professional Tennis Association Midwest Professional of the Year and last year her peers voted her into the USPTA Midwest Hall of Fame, in recognition of her teaching career.

The ceremony took place at the Western & Southern Open, the Ohio stop on the men’s and women’s pro tournament circuit.

As of 2019, Orlando leads an ACEing Autism chapter on Towpath. The program provides opportunities to significantly improve the lives of children and families with autism through tennis.

Orlando and her staff meet with the children for an hour every Tuesday. Her father is one of the volunteers, as is Simone, whose autistic son Stephen, a recent Kent State graduate, has also volunteered.

I see my father working with the kids we had, one who couldn’t even hold a racket; now he’s brandishing it himself, Orlando said. It kept my father young. I think it’s the best hour of everyone’s week when the volunteers come. It’s a tough hour, but it’s a great hour.

The Orlando chapter was just named No. 1 in the country. She and Simone will be holding a demonstration for the Western & Southern Open finals on August 19-20 outside of Cincinnati on behalf of ACEing Autism.

I see Katie every week and our families are in touch again, Simone said. That’s the best thing about community tennis. I see the McCumiskeys all the time now and hang out with them. It is awesome.

One thing that never comes up is that 1991 News Journal title match between Simone and Orlando. Simone survived a first-set tiebreaker and a second-set loss to dethrone Orlando, who was in the midst of a Hall of Fame career at the University of Akron.

I’m so glad our relationship turned out this way,” said Orlando, who won the women’s singles title in 1988 and 1990. The relationship is much better than a win would have been, much better.

Simone wholeheartedly agreed.

We were much better as a team than as rivals, she said. Were certainly more friends than rivals. I see Katie as a sister. I text her almost every day.

As the News Journal Tournament celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, the action for juniors runs from July 23-29, followed by the adult divisions from July 30-August. 7 Orlando and Simone recently took time to reflect on some of their favorite memories of this annual two-week summer ritual.

It was something I looked forward to every summer, Orlando said. It was definitely a staple of our tournament schedule. The News Journal you had to play it. You had no choice. You played every event you could possibly play. I think I played in five or six divisions for a year.

I’m smiling because I didn’t want to be Tammy Schmidt back in the day. I remember everyone saying, “You have to be like Tammy.” You must be Tammy. I’m like, who is Tammy Schmidt? I don’t want to be like Tammy. I want to be like Katie.

Everyone compared me to her because she was a good person and went to Notre Dame to play college tennis. She was a role model.

Simone, a 1983 Lex grad, won her first NJ women’s title in 1981 at age 16, before her freshman year of high school. She dethroned Bonnie (Mills) Ahmed and avenged a crushing loss in the 1980 final in which Ahmed recovered from a one-set deficit, 1–4.

Simone went 7-1 in title matches over a span of 10 years. Her only loss was a 6–3, 6–3 decision in 1985 against Colinne Bartel, the nation’s fourth-place finisher in the 18-and-under division. Bartel used the News Journal tournament as a comeback from a forearm injury before leaving to begin her college career at UCLA.

Although inviting Bartel cost Simone an eighth crown for women’s singles, when asked if it was okay to let an outsider in, her reaction was similar to what she told tennis legend Pete Sampras when he apologized for beating her in a pro-am doubles match.

I said, Pete, if I wanted to play against people who couldn’t beat me, I wouldn’t have come here to play, Simone said.

A former mixed doubles partner of hers started the Greenbrier Classic pro-am at the luxury resort of Greenbrier in West Virginia, and Simone had plenty of opportunities over the years to rub shoulders with tennis greats like the Williams sisters, John McEnroe, Andrea Agassi, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova.

But her biggest regret is that she never got to play with Terry Brown, the GOAT, when it comes to the News Journal Tournament.

I’ll tell you what, if I could have ever played mixed doubles with Terry Brown (17-time men’s singles champion), I would have died and gone to heaven, said Simone. He was a legend. Oh my god he would just win and win and win again.

Simone will have to settle for a signature from Brown in one of three scrapbooks she brought with her on a recent visit to Lakewood with her mother.

Before I ever played the News Journal, my dad (Horst) played at Maple Lake Park, and he would take me to watch the games when I was probably 10, she said. The next day I cut the articles out of the paper and pasted them on my scrapbook. Then I took the scrapbook and had the players sign them by Terry Brown, Jerry Lorentz, Fritz Haring, Karl Lorentz, Bud Vetter.

I was obsessed. These people were gods to me. I remember going to Bud Vetter, who was probably 16, and he was with his friends. I’m like, Mr. Vetter, do you want to sign my book? Everyone laughed at him.

That’s the kind of pull this tournament had on her, first as a pre-teen and then it enticed her to play again after her days as captain at Notre Dame were long gone.

Part of it had to do with the sacred clay she stood on.

Every year, growing up, our vacation would be a day at Cedar Point, Simone said. My father was a sheet metal worker and put aside the money for that one day. The year Lakewood opened, our day at Cedar Point rained so used the money to buy a family membership at Lakewood.

And we’ve been members ever since.