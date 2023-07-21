Sports
REPORT: Sharks want Marcus Pettersson in Karlsson Trade?
Do the San Jose Sharks want defenseman Marcus Pettersson as part of Erik Karlsson’s trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins?
The Sharks are interested in Marcus Pettersson as part of a deal with the Penguins Athletics Rob Rossi wrote today. However, [Penguins president Kyle] Dubas has so far resisted including Pettersson in offers.
It doesn’t sound like a deal breaker, but it’s an interesting revelation. Since July 1, when Karlsson to the Pens first gained momentum, in in part because of Dan Kingerski’s reporting from Pittsburgh Hockey Nowwe haven’t heard much about what the San Jose Sharks would want in exchange for Karlsson, aside from your not very descriptive “choices and prospects”.
Pettersson, 27, is a solid shutdown blueliner with just $4.025 million AAV over the next two years.
Rossi had other interesting details in his Karlsson trade update, including how Pens players are pressuring the 2023 Norris Trophy winner to join them, and the matchup with fellow star defender Kris Letang.
But here’s another tidbit of particular interest to the San Jose Sharks.
It is believed that the Penguins will need to unload the contracts of Jeff Petry or Mikael Granlunds or both for a trade between San Jose and Pittsburgh Karlsson to work.
Obviously, Petry, whose family lives in Michigan, isn’t open to playing as far away as San Jose, Rossi said.
Petry has a 15-team No-Trade clause, while Granlund has no protections in his pact. Both have two years left on their contracts, the 35-year-old defender for $6.25 million AAV and the 31-year-old forward for $5 million AAV.
This doesn’t mean Petry can’t be part of a Karlsson trade, but he might go to a third team instead of the Bay Area.
Either way, it makes sense for the San Jose Sharks to want Pettersson. He can now help the team, and with his reasonable contract, he is also a valuable trading asset.
Those are of course also good reasons for the Pens to want to keep him.
Speaking of players the Sharks could interest in a Karlsson blockbuster, a source recently suggested to San Jose Hockey Now that a Carolina Hurricanes prospect could be a target.
Jack Drury’s name always comes up [with the Sharks]a GM recently told SJHN.
“Jack Drury is a man, from what I’ve heard the Sharks love and have liked.”
What can an Erik Karlsson act on #LetsGoCanes looks like? Why would Drury be part of it?
Full episode here -> https://t.co/KFhul724E0 pic.twitter.com/FlQngoIXl9
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 20, 2023
Centerman, 23, is younger and cheaper ($925,000 AAV with one year left) than Pettersson and could be a long-term fit for San Jose’s bottom-six.
As they are since July 1, Pittsburgh and Carolina are still seen as the leaders of the Karlsson derby at this point.
REPORT: Friedman is still thinking about pens or walking sticks for Karlsson, heading to Pittsburgh
