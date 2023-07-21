Women’s World Cup previewExBulletin



Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Football World Cup has kicked off in Australia and New Zealand, marking the start of a glorious month of football.

For many American fans, the tournament kicks off in earnest on Friday, with the USA’s first group stage match. They take on Vietnam, which is participating in its very first World Cup. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch USA vs Vietnam

The whistle will sound in Auckland at 1pm local time on Saturday, which is 9pm ET on Friday in the US

The players will take the field at Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. It is better known for hosting rugby’s All Blacks and Black Ferns. And here the New Zealand Football Ferns defeated Norway 1-0 in front of a record crowd in the opening game of the tournament.

For fans at home, Fox Sports has the English-language broadcast rights in the US, while Telemundo has the rights in Spanish.

Friday’s game will be broadcast in English on Fox. If you have a digital antenna for your television, you can watch the game over the air for free. Go to FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app to stream it. (If you need to consult a family member about their cable credentials, now is the time!)

The game will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo and streamed on Peacock.

Here are the next matches for the USA in the group stage:

US vs. Netherlands in Wellington on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET

US vs. Portugal in Auckland on Tuesday, August 1 at 3pm ET (yes, 3pm)



Maya Hiti/Getty Images

With a mix of veterans and rookies, the US is again favored to win it all

The USA is ranked No. 1 in the tournament, with plenty of talent and an unrivaled reputation for excellence. They have won the last two Women’s World Cups, and four overall, representing a record four gold stars on their jerseys.

But victory is far from certain and no country has won the cup three times in a row. The US arrived in New Zealand without several injured veterans, including defender Becky Sauerbrunn, forward Christen Press and midfielder Samantha Mewis. Catarina Macario and Mallory (Pugh) Swanson were set to be central to the team’s offense, but were taken off the roster due to injury.



Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Still, the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) has nine players returning from the team that took home the Cup in 2019, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz. Rapinoe and Lavelle are recovering from injuries themselves and could see few minutes at first.

The US will have to rely on younger players with less international experience if they want to win it all. Fourteen on the US roster are playing in their first World Cup. Fortunately the rookies are likely to come out in a frenzy.

Look for Trinity Rodman, a 21-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit. She was the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year and she just scored two goals against Wales in the team’s final game before the Cup. (She also happens to be the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.)

Then there’s Sophia Smith, a forward for the Portland Thorns. She was the NWSL’s 2022 MVP last year, as well as the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year, and she’s only 22.

Naomi Girma, a defenseman for the San Diego Wave, was Smith’s teammate at Stanford. The daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, she grew up in the Bay Area and was the number one pick in last year’s NWSL draft.

An important debut for Vietnam

For Vietnam, this game will be both a triumph and a huge challenge.

The field expanded from 24 to 32 teams during this World Cup, creating more space for emerging programs like Vietnam, one of eight teams making their tournament debut.

Vietnam qualified for its first ever men’s or women’s World Cup tournament by winning Asia’s last outright berth at last year’s Asian Cup playoffs.

As a reward, the team must face the mighty US right out of the gate and later in the group stage against the runners-up of 2019, the Netherlands. This will be the first-ever game between the USWNT and Vietnam.



Thananuwat Srirasanth/Getty Images

Twenty-two of the team’s 23 members play in Vietnam’s professional league. Attacker Huynh Nhu plays in Portugal for Lnk Vilaverdense and is the first Vietnamese woman to sign with a European club. She is the team’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 71 international goals.

This is the fifth consecutive World Cup in which the USA open the group stage against an Asian Football Confederation team. In 2019, the USWNT defeated Thailand in its opener, 13-0.