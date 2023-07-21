Virat Kohli jumps Jacques Kallis to become 5th leading run-getter in international cricket





Virat Kohli surpassed Jacques Kallis’ tally of 25,534 runs on Thursday (July 20) to become the 5th best run-getter in international cricket. Image credits: AP and Twitter/@ICC ESSENTIALS Virat Kohli jumps Jacques Kallis to become the fifth best run-getter in international cricket.

The right-handed hitter needed 74 runs to beat Kallis’ total of 25,534 runs, which he managed in the third session on Day 1.

Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian and 10th overall cricketer to play in 500 or more international matches on Thursday (July 20). Batting superstar Virat Kohli was on fire against the West Indies on Thursday (July 20) during the first day of the ongoing second Test between the two sides at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. Virat played in his 500th international match at the highest level for the Indian team and closed the opening day by not failing with 87 runs from 161 balls. He has managed to score eight boundaries so far. During his stay in the Day 1 crease, Virat not only became the fourth Indian and 10th player overall to play in 500 or more matches and was the only cricketer to date to manage to score at least fifty in his 500th match, also became the fifth leading run-getter in international cricket. The right-handed batsman who made his debut for Team India on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, surpassed legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis with 25,534 runs, which he managed to score in 519 games played at the highest level during his 19-year career. Virat needed 74 runs to break Kallis’ tally before the start of the match, which he successfully did in the third session. TOP 10 LEADING RUN GETTERS IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET POSITION PLAYER COUNTRY TIME PAN MATCHES RUNNING AVERAGE BEST SCORE 100/50 1. Sachin Tendulkar India 1989-2013 664 34,357 48.52 248* 100/164 2. Kumar Sangakara Sri Lanka 2000-2015 594 28.016 46.77 319 63/153 3. Ricky Ponting Australia 1995-2012 560 27,483 45.95 257 71/146 4. Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1997-2015 652 25,957 39.15 374 54/136 5. Virat Kohli India 2008-present 500* 25,548 53.67 254* 75/132 6. Jacques Kalis South Africa 1995-2014 519 25,534 49.10 224 62/149 7. Rahul Dravid India 1996-2012 509 24,208 45.41 270 48/146 8. Brian Laura West Indies 1990-2007 430 22,358 46.28 400* 53/111 9. Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 1989-2011 586 21,032 34.14 340 42/103 10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 1994-2015 454 20,988 45.72 203* 41/125 Virat has 25,548 runs to his name so far, which he managed to score in 559 innings of 500 games played. He has a batting average of 53.67 and has scored 75 centuries and 132 fifties. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has played in international cricket’s highest total of 664 matches, also tops the points table. He amassed a total of 34,357 runs, and the Master Blaster is followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs in 594 matches), Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs in 560 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs in 652 matches).

