Tennis coach Colts Neck kicked out of court during his sex trial

FREEHOLD – The main evidence against Colts Neck youth tennis coach Terry Kuo, who is on trial for sexually assaulting an underage student, is photographs found on his electronic devices showing a man’s hand on a young girl’s genitals.

So when a prosecutor on Thursday proposed that Kuo’s hands be photographed in an attempt to show the jury that the hand in the photos is Kuo’s, the defendant repeatedly interrupted proceedings, leading to his removal from the courtroom during the second day of his trial.

Kuo, 32, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female tennis student between August 2016 and November 2017, when the girl was 12 and 13.

He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, causing or allowing a child to participate in pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, obscenity, endangering a child’s welfare and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Just before the lunch hour of the trial, Monmouth County assistant district attorney Ryan Lavender made a motion outside the presence of the jury to compel Kuo to either show his hands to the jury or have his hands photographed to present to the panel.

‘I am forced to do something’

While Supreme Court Justice Jill Grace O’Malley granted the prosecution’s request to photograph the defendant’s hands, Kuo intervened.

“I object to my hands being photographed at this time,” Kuo said.

“I’m being forced to do something I don’t want to do again,” he said.

O’Malley said another judge granted the same motion in 2019, but because Kuo burned his hands shortly afterwards during an incident at the Monmouth County Jail, “prevented the state from obtaining the photos in their truest and purest form.”

As O’Malley delivered her statement, Kuo interrupted again.

“I have to go to the bathroom,” he said.

Kuo caused a mistrial in the case earlier this year when he urinated in the courtroom in front of prospective jurors while jury selection was underway. Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley, then presiding over the case, stated that he believed the act was intentional.

At a pre-trial conference last week, O’Malley called that act a deliberate delaying tactic.

On Thursday, Kuo had already gotten pee breaks when he interrupted the judge to ask for another one.

“I’ve noticed that for convenience you never have to go to the bathroom when your attorney is questioning witnesses, but if the court is ruling or the state is questioning witnesses, you need to use them urgently,” O’Malley told him. “You’ll wait until I’m done.”

‘I had ink on my hands’

O’Malley continued with her ruling, only to be interrupted again, this time by Lavender, who alerted the judge that Kuo had his hands under the defense table and was rubbing them against the table.

The judge ordered the sheriff’s officers to remove Kuo from the courtroom.

“The defendant tried to manipulate his hands, the very object the state wants to photograph here,” O’Malley said.

“Your honor, I had ink on my hands,” Kuo said as he was led out of the courtroom.

With the defendant removed, O’Malley continued.

After a previous judge ordered in 2019 that Kuo’s hands be photographed, “the defendant had a handy fire accident in the county jail, and for that reason the state couldn’t get the photos the court allowed,” O’Malley said.

“The court finds this to be an intentional activity on behalf of the defendant, another blocking or delaying tactic on behalf of the defendant,” the judge said.

“He’s putting on a show throughout this whole proceeding,” O’Malley said of the defendant.

Earlier in the morning, while a detective was being questioned by Kuo’s attorney about photos and other evidence found on Kuo’s electronic devices, Kuo placed a stack of papers on the defense table and rested his head sideways on the papers for much of the cross-examination.

Kuo was back in the courtroom when the trial resumed after lunch.

‘He laughed a little’

Lavender called District Attorney Stephen Vogt to testify.

The Assistant Prosecutor asked Vogt if he had been sent to meet with Kuo at a location in Freehold on October 31, 2019, to which Vogt responded in the affirmative. The purpose of the meeting was for Vogt to photograph Kuo’s hands, Vogt testified.

After Vogt arrived at the meeting place, Kuo told him, “I had a cooking accident,” said Vogt.

“He kind of grinned when he said it,” Vogt testified. “His left hand had quite obvious and new burn marks.”

Vogt testified that he photographed Kuo’s hands again during lunch on Thursday.

Kuo is still on trial in two additional cases, one involving additional victims and another involving allegations that he spearheaded an identity theft gang.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder case affecting Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at [email protected]