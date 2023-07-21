Cap Hits cannot play hockey

The Leafs have a cap space problem. At least that is the widely held opinion. But do they? Aside from a spy camera in the GM office, we can’t be sure what the thinking is behind the offseason moves to come, and we have to guess, but the instinct to assume an NHL GM is dumb, so stupid that he just signed too many players for too much money and is flailing around clueless, is pretty implausible now that Jim Benning has gone out of the league. This is my take on the state of the team at the moment.

They don’t have a cap space problem, they have a roster evaluation and reconstruction process that’s stalled. It could be described in cap terms as something like $1.5 to $2 million still to be cut even if the keeper’s situation pans out in the best possible way. But that’s not what the problem is. The problem is the defense.

It’s always been a meme in the panditocracy that the Leafs are bad at defending and need help. They’ve needed help on defense for years, and even last season, when the Leafs had their best defensive results in years, all those blowhards were still talking about defense. Well, I mean, yes, they really needed better defenders. For years.

All those defensemen have played the wrong role for too many minutes at least some of the time as the Leafs tried to build a defensive corps from the ashes of decades of failure. Is John Klingberg about to join that list? Probably. He’s the riskiest signing this off-season, the only one who seriously doubts me about results that really matter. And yet I do understand why he was drawn, the guess looked better than the known resources.

So many people are obsessed with player limits and blame the salary cap for all ills that it becomes the paradigm that describes the team. Talk about player style, contributions to results, ability, fit, whatever, and someone will come along and complain that their contract isn’t cheap enough. Draw a star player and tongues chatter about term. But ignore the fact that Mitch Marner is overpaid and that the Leafs aren’t full of players loyally playing for 50% of their true value out of love for the fans. Forget the math altogether and look at the team as players, at how it’s built.

Fortune allowed the team a period of being bad, while management seemed barely aware of it. After Morgan Rielly was drafted with one good pick, they got lucky again, choosing William Nylander in the draft position well below where he should have been. Mitch Marner came up next.

Fortune then favored the Leafs with a tank year at a time when the undisputed number one player was a center, and they won the lottery. That filled the front ranks. Or almost. One of Steven Stamkos or John Tavares is a Maple Leaf in most alternate realities to this one, so the choice was made to add forward. It’s not like that wasn’t a need, but it’s true that it was a choice that set the team’s course. It’s not John Tavares as a person, a cap hit or a player, it’s that the Leafs still needed more quality forwards when they really, really needed quality defenders.

They have since added a single legitimate defender capable of playing on top pair in big minutes and impressing. And fortune favored the Leafs by taking down Jake Muzzin way too early.

But yes, their defense can function reasonably well on average, but expecting average performance without thinking about how big the swings are between good and bad days is exactly how you end up overpaying a keeper. Something commonly understood about goalkeepers, but not something that is too often applied to teams as a whole. This is expressed on a feel and eye test about the Leafs as “they’re only good in the regular season” because the playoffs are different. And it’s not many matches against good opponents, and there’s no room for wild swings in the results. You can’t hide your weaknesses in the spotlight.

I don’t think the Leafs have a cap problem because I think they would really like to trade TJ Brodie. He won’t be re-signed at the end of the year, but this isn’t asset management, that woefully misunderstood term, this is longer-term team management. The Leafs buyers don’t look at a chart of last year’s results and make their selection from there. If Brodie is too old to re-sign because he doesn’t want to fulfill his next contract, which I think is true, fix the problem this year.

Easy to say.

Messing this up is that Jake McCabe might be a fully capable replacement for Justin Holl, but why was that the goal? If Justin Holl didn’t get re-signed and the issue got resolved before it became urgent, the opportunity to improve was there, and maybe Kyle Dubas thought it would. Maybe, but not enough to matter.

The rest of the defense is a rotating cast of third pair guys, and no one looking honestly at that part of the roster could think that this is a good list of players, no matter how much good you can say about each one individually.

This is what happens when fortune sends you on. You have to work to get defenders. And the Leafs have… failed pretty badly. I think part of this is explained, excuse me, by the period of change in defender skills we’ve just been through. Skating, puck control, play making, they all became so important on defense that, as was perhaps inevitable, the pendulum was pulled too far away from actual defensive skills to the point where people will still try to tell me that Timothy Liljegren is a top defender because this graph, you see, look at the purple here…

No. Sorry, and now, as is also inevitable, there is a movement to swing the pendulum back to ideas that are simple, safe, and say the right things about masculinity. Defenders must be big, tall, square-jawed Hollywood heroes, like the protagonists in a 1950s war movie who all looked alike. That over-correction has to be resisted, but you really can’t have a team of seven guys with transition skills showing up with nice xGA numbers, only to fall victim to that trick the Panthers used on the Leafs. Do you remember?

Two guys take aim at Liljegren, one bounces him off the boards in the corner, and the other takes the puck, throws it through the stationary and slack-jawed Leafs watching the play in the defense zone, as they do, and into that, easy goal can’t save a goalkeeper, and someone in the Game Day Thread screams about how the goalie had to have that and trade it for Hellebuyck.

It’s not even particularly talented pre-checking you need to run that play on the Leafs. And it’s not just the defender who falls victim. It’s the puck-watching forwards who give the opposing team the cards they need to fill out their straight and win the hand. Win the game. Win the round.

The Leafs need defense in the zone and at the blue lines. They need defenders with skating skills, puck skills, And defensive skill. They need all these things, and it hasn’t been space that has held them back. It was bad luck, bad choices and too strong a belief that a guy like Mac Hollowell or Filip Krl can play fully at the NHL level. It’s not centimeters, it’s skills that count. And Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano and Jake McCabe are not Jake Muzzin, even if you combine them into one man. John Klingberg is absolutely not.

If Brad Treliving wants to fill the inevitable Brodie gap in the lineup, not to mention the Muzzin gap that still remains, it makes sense to want to do it now. But can he? Haircut space aside, who’s available? Because it’s much easier to decide you need points and then find a guy to give you some, like Klingberg, than it is to find a good defender who isn’t jealously guarded by his team.

Brandon Pridham isn’t locked in a closet while trying to work his way out of a cap space problem. The AGM just hired to oversee player personnel is a much more interesting and timely move. Is it his job to solve this defense puzzle and find someone now? Or is July 20 too late for that.

Let’s ask Kyle Dubas. Because if he or Carolina really manage to pull off an Erik Karlsson trade, other dominoes could fall and waiting could prove to be the right answer. The wrong answer was and is Matt Dumba. Status quo is better than that.

However, this stuck team can stay stuck. At the end of the summer, the Leafs may have to jettison some of their lowest quality defenders and find guys like Jordie Benn to fill the open depth roles. There may be no available choices. But if they now know Auston Matthews’ contract number and have somewhat outlined the shape of the squad for next season, they can at least start looking ahead of the trade deadline.

However, the alternate universe where Alex Pietrangelo’s courtship succeeded is a completely different universe.