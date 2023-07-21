Free events and activities in Cambridge for the summer holidays with something for everyone





There’s something for all ages this summer with a program of free activities and events coordinated by Cambridge City Council. View the full program. Some of the highlights include a fun family event and community picnic at Brown’s Field Community Center on Wednesday, August 2 for National Play Day; and the new Out of the Ordinary street art festival happening in the city center on 26 and 27 August. In addition to the planned events, the municipality offers loaner bags with games such as parachutes and skipping ropes for people to use with family and friends, and has Love Exploring App which shows augmented reality dinosaurs, fairies and a spacewalk through Cambridge’s parks. There are also the splash pads and paddling pools that are open to everyone. Active Families activity days Active Families events take place every Tuesday in August from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a play zone, jump ropes, space hoppers, hula hoops, rebounders, catch pads, family orienteering, ping pong, miniature golf, practice and dance tasting activities, and much more. Discover what is offered at each location, no reservation is necessary. Tuesday 1 August at Coldhams Common and the Abbey Leisure Complex, off Whitehill Road

Tuesday, August 8 at Trumpington King George V Playing Fields and Pavilion, Paget Road

Tuesday 15th August at St Albans Recreational Area and Meadows Community Centre, Arbury Road

Tuesday, August 22 on the playing fields and community center of Storeys Field, off Eddington Avenue

Tuesday 29th August at Cherry Hinton Recreation Ground and Village Centre, Cherry Hinton High Street Music in the parks Music in the Parks is a series of free outdoor concerts on Sunday afternoons, open to everyone, no reservations required. August 6, with the Haverhill Youth and Community Band on Trumpington King George V’s playing field, Paget Road

August 13, with the Rajasthani Brass Band, dance and poetry, at Jesus Green

August 20, with the Vocal Remix Choir and support at St Albans Recreational Area, Arbury Road

Plus additional dates in September. Pack a picnic and enjoy free activities for the whole family Community picnics take place throughout the summer. Free activities are offered at some locations, such as a petting zoo, circus skills, nature crafts and a museum on a bicycle. Reservation is not necessary. Wednesday, July 26, at Storey’s Field Community Center, Eddington Avenue

Wednesday, August 2, at Brown’s Field Community Centre, off Green End Road

Monday 7th August, at Thorpe Way Playground, Dennis Road/Thorpe Way

Wednesday 16th August, on the playing fields of Trumpington King George V, Paget Road

Sunday, August 20, at the Meadows Community Centre, Arbury Road

Sunday, September 3, at Nightingale Recreation Ground, Nightingale Avenue Free holiday activities and lunches Holiday lunches are coordinated in partnership with Cambridge Sustainable Food for families of preschool and school age children who feel they would benefit from a free meal. There is no eligibility check and meals are provided on a first come, first served basis. Free activities are also offered. Lunches take place at the Clay Farm Community Center; Meadows Community Center; Browns Field Community Center; Akeman Community Center; Arbury Road Baptist Church; and Church of the Good Shepherd. Find out what’s happening when on the Cambridge Sustainable Foods website. Cllr Mairad Healy, Executive Councilor for Communities, said: Cambridge is a fantastic place to be in the summer with so much on offer to help families during the school holidays, and to enable people of all ages to spend quality time together and try new activities. In addition to the events calendar, there is also support for anyone who wants to plan their own activities. Pick up a loaner bag from one of our community centers to add some fun to a get-together, or try the Love Exploring app to turn a walk into an augmented reality adventure. There are also the splash pads and paddling pools which are open to all and will be a blast especially when we get some warmer weather again! There’s plenty to do that’s free, so I encourage everyone to note what’s on and get involved during the summer.

