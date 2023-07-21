Hokies Announce 2023-24 Schedule – Virginia Tech Athletics





SWARTSBURG Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Team Announces 2023-24 Schedule Led by Fifth Year Head Coach Brian Sharp The 2023-24 campaign will feature 10 regular season tournaments, including five that are new to Tech’s schedule from last year. Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Team Announces 2023-24 Schedule Led by Fifth Year Head CoachThe 2023-24 campaign will feature 10 regular season tournaments, including five that are new to Tech’s schedule from last year. The Hokies return with four upperclassmen, led by a fifth-year standout Daniel Azallion who has a scoring average of 72.51, which ranks fifth in Tech history. Kobe Valociek And Charlie Hanson return for their senior season while David Stanford will be a rising junior. In addition to a total of six returnees, the Hokies add four freshmen to the mix: Ashton Harper , Dutch Gilles , Rahul Rajendran And Leonardo Vieira . Tech kicks off fall at Visit Knoxville Collegiate hosted by Tennessee at the Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tennessee. The following week, Tech travels to Ohio for the Bearcat Invitational, hosted by Cincinnati at Coldstream Country Club, September 18-19. Sharp and company will make round trips to Duke’s Rod Myers Invitational (September 24-25) and East Tennessee State’s Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 8-10). The Hokies’ fall ends in Loxley, Ala., where South Alabama will host the Steelwood Intercollegiate, Oct. 28-29, at the Steelwood Country Club. Entering the spring portion of the schedule, the Hokies will compete again in the Battle at Briar’s Creek (Feb. 5-6), hosted by the College of Charleston on Johns Island. SC Tech follows that tournament with a trip to Puerto Rico for the Palmas del Mar Collegiate hosted by UNC Greensboro, February 11-13. The Hokies next head to South Carolina for the Palmetto Intercollegiate (March 4-5), followed by the Seahawk Intercollegiate (March 24-25) in Wilmington, NC Tech will wrap up its regular season at the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational (April 8-9) in Charlottesville, Virginia. The ACC Men’s Golf Championship is scheduled for April 19-22 at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, NC NCAA regionals are scheduled for May 13-15, followed by the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spain Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.

