18-year-old Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values





Photo: Courtesy ICC/Twitter Once called a “serious talent” by the great Wasim Akram, Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem, 18, has announced her retirement from international cricket citing her commitment to Islamic principles. The tough batsman with a bright future retired from the sport at an age when most players begin their journey in top-flight cricket. Attempts to convince her to continue playing, by Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), failed to yield the desired result. A source on the board confirmed that Ayesha first informed the PCB in February-March that she had stopped playing cricket. “She was contacted for a training camp and assignment but told the board she no longer wanted to play cricket,” the source said. He said Ayesha made it clear that it was her personal decision and that she “wanted to be a practicing Muslim and live her life according to Islamic teachings”. “Even Nida Dar and some Pakistani players have tried to convince her that she can be a practicing Muslim and play cricket at the same time, but Ayesha refused to reconsider her decision.” Ayesha was regarded as one of the top young talents in Pakistani women’s cricket with her hard-hitting batting and had made a name for herself in a short time. She represented Pakistan in four One-day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and was regarded as a great prospect. Hailing from a conservative family, a source who was aware of the developments said Ayesha had great difficulty getting permission to play cricket, but once she started touring with the Pakistan team, she started having problems at home. “She eventually decided to leave cricket and become a practicing Muslim and abide by the teachings.” In the past, many high-profile players of the Pakistan men’s team like Saeed Anwar, Inzamam ul Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed turned to religion while playing cricket, but only Anwar left the game altogether after losing his young daughter in 2002. Inzamam, Yousuf, Mushtaq and Saqlain kept their ties to cricket and at the same time became part of a Tableegi Jamaat.

