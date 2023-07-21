Six Power 5 team Sooners have never played





The countdown continues… There are 44 days left until the official kickoff of the 2023 football season in Oklahoma. You might think that after 128 seasons of the annual fall ritual, a program of Oklahoma’s historic significance and success, all major conference teams would have played at least once. You might think so, but that would be a wrong assumption. There are some pretty big names in the college football landscape that the Sooners haven’t played against. Six of those teams live in Power Five conferences today. There is only one major conference in which the Sooners have played every team currently in the conference. Oklahoma is 68-32-3 all-time in games against Pac-12 teams. Forty of those wins are against former Big 12 and Big Eight foe Colorado. Otherwise, the Sooners would be 28-15-1 against the Pac-12 with just one game apiece against both Arizona State and Utah. Only one of the six Power Five conference teams that Oklahoma has never played is currently on a future Sooner schedule. All-time Big Ten teams MIA from the OU football schedule The Sooners have never fielded three teams in the Big Ten on the roster. They have yet to play two from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which Oklahoma will join starting in the 2024 season, and one from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Excluding Nebraska, a longtime member of the Big 12 and its earlier iterations, as well as one of the Sooners’ biggest football rivals, OU is 16-7 against teams from the Big Ten, the oldest of the five major conferences. That is the fewest games Oklahoma has played against the other four Power Five leagues. The three Big Ten teams the Sooners have never played in football are Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers. In addition to those three schools, OU has played only once each in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. SEC teams the Sooners have never played against Oklahoma will move to the SEC in 2024, where the Sooners have a 23-10 record against teams from that conference, with the exception of Missouri and Texas A&M, against whom OU also has a winning record. As a member of the SEC, Oklahoma will have the opportunity to play against two schools it has never faced before. The Sooners will tick off one of those teams, South Carolina, on the 2024 schedule. The Gamecocks will be coming to Norman in the fall of 2024. The other is the state of Mississippi, but OU will have to wait at least until 2025 for that to happen OU is a shy to have played every ACC team In football, the ACC currently consists of 14 schools competing in two separate divisions. Oklahoma has played 13 of the football schools, albeit seven of the teams twice or less. However, the only team in that conference that the Sooners have never played against is the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

