Under-fire tennis player Amarissa Toth apologizes for ‘disgusting’ behavior that destroyed Ons Jabeur and Martina Navratilova





Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth has apologized after facing a barrage of criticism for her recent actions on court. On Tuesday, her opponent Zhang Shuai hit a forehand that appeared to land on the line, but was disallowed by the linesman. The chair umpire looked at the marking on the clay court and agreed to the decision. 4 Toth rubbed off a disputed ball mark 4 Zhang was furious at Toth’s egregious act Here’s the full video of what happens with Zheng vs toth, these little clips manipulate you all. It was a terrible call. No doubt, but the decision was made and would not be changed by anyone. Also, another point was played before she even knew it. The pic.twitter.com/aKr8fqgbly — John Driver (@DriverESPN) July 19, 2023 Zhang was outraged by the call and asked to speak to the tournament director. The game went on for one more point, but the disagreement over the disputed call continued, before Toth walked over to the marker and used her shoes to erase it. Zhang then pulled out of the competition in tears and was jeered by the Hungarian Grand Prix crowd. Toth also came under fire for appearing to celebrate her opponent’s retirement, despite looking visibly distressed. The tennis world united around Zhang and accused the Hungarian of not showing sportsmanship. Martina Navratilova, a 59-time Grand Slam champion, wrote on Twitter: “Pathetic from every angle – umpire is not fit to decide clay matches and Toth is a bad sport.” Ajla Tomljanovic said “Absolutely disgusting behavior. Shuai is a better person than many of us to shake hands with the referee and those girls. But again it’s Shuai we’re talking about, orc she did it.” Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur said, “All support to Shuai. This is unacceptable.” Toth has finally come out and apologized for the incident, despite strong opposition. 4 Zhang pulled out of the match in tears 4 Toth released a statement about the controversy days after the incident In a video statement released following her defeat to Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl, Toth said: “I didn’t think my first-ever career WTA main draw would create such a storm. “I am very sorry about what happened, I respect Zhang Shuai as a person and as much as an athlete. It was never my intention to disrespect, upset or hurt anyone, let alone Zhang Shuai. “I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I did after the game and I’m sorry, but I got caught up in my emotions, with the heat of the game, and I got caught up in the moment.” Toth continued: “I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that. I hope in the future I’ll get a chance to sit down and talk to Zhang Shaui and tell her how bad I feel our match is at this way has ended.”

