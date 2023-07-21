Eleven new faces are coming to Central Michigan Field Hockey for the 2023 season





MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. Central Michigan Field Hockey looks forward to taking the field with 11 new faces to join the Chippewas in the 2023 season. Ten first-year students and one entrants will join the Chippewas this fall: Zoey Emrick , ahead of Nazareth, Pennsylvania

, ahead of Nazareth, Pennsylvania Rosa Maria Ruiz Hellin forward from Vienna, Austria

forward from Vienna, Austria Sophia Havrilla , ahead of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

, ahead of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania Darla Mahoney , ahead of Rye, New Hampshire

, ahead of Rye, New Hampshire Kitty Ellis , forward from London, England

, forward from London, England Annabelle Cotroneo , ahead from Pittsford, New York

, ahead from Pittsford, New York Pauline Klep , fullback from Andel, Netherlands

, fullback from Andel, Netherlands Cosima Perlet , fullback from Schweinfurt, Germany

, fullback from Schweinfurt, Germany Klara Mikulaskova , fullback from Prague, Czech Republic

, fullback from Prague, Czech Republic Brooke page , fullback from New Tripoli, Pennsylvania

, fullback from New Tripoli, Pennsylvania Cameron Pluciennik , ahead form Antioch, Illinois

, ahead form Antioch, Illinois Kayla Kisthardt , midfielder the only transfer from Allentown Pennsylvania (Bucknell) Kisthardt comes to Central Michigan for her final year of eligibility and her only year as a Chippewa. The Chippewas return 15 players from the 2022 roster, including eight starters: Maya Halasz , Amelia Lane , Hannah Havrilla , Kate Biglin , Caroline Bearsto , Isabella D’Alessandro , Kaitlyn Bowker And Simon Potgieter . The Chippewas will deploy one graduate student: Kisthardt. Kisthardt started in all 18 games with Bucknell last season, where she recorded 11 points and was selected to the All-Patriot League First Team. In her Bucknell career, Kisthardt played a total of 64 games, including 56 starts, 17 points on three goals, and a career-high 11 assists. Central Michigan’s senior class has five athletes Kate Max , Hannah Havrilla Biglin, Beairsto and Ashlyn Norris . Maxim comes in as the Chippewas’ only senior goaltender. She made seven starts in her nine appearances and scored 70 saves in the 2022 season.

Hannah Havrilla was a reliable starter through the 2022 season, starting in all 18 games and posting a career-high 13 shots all year.

was a reliable starter through the 2022 season, starting in all 18 games and posting a career-high 13 shots all year. Biglin returns as the Chippewa’s top scorer of the 2022 season, recording nine goals and five assists for a total of 23 points to put herself as the fifth highest scorer in the MAC. She ended the season earning Second Team All-MAC honors.

Bearisto started in all 18 games and acted as a playmaker and finished third on the Chippewas in assists (3).

Norris did not appear in the 2022 season. The Chippewas Junior class consists of six Chippewas in Chloe Ward D’Alessandro, Bowker, Simon Potgieter , Carly Koebacka And Coletta Beeler . Ward returns after 13 appearances and five starts in the 2022 season.

D’Alessandro looks set to remain a solid starting player this season after appearing 17 games into the 2022 season in which she made two assists.

Bowker will enter the 2023 season as one of Chippewa’s most reliable starters after starting all 18 games in 2022 and scoring two goals for the Maroon and Gold.

Potgieter will begin her second year as a Chippewa after playing 17 games in 2022.

Kubacka hopes to see her on the field as Chippewa for the first time in the 2023 season.

Beeler returns to the Chippewas after appearing in two games in 2022 where she recorded seven saves. Central Michigan’s second grade consists of three players: Lane, Shannon Dwyer and Halasz. Lane was a solid starter in 2022 where she made 16 starts and finished second on the team in points (14). Her 14 points came from 8 goals and six assists.

Dwyer made 1 start in the 2022 season as a freshman.

Halasz made the most starts in cage with 10 total, she finished the season with 122 saves. In her freshman season, Halasz posted a career-high 20 saves against Miami (Ohio) (August 21), she also led the MAC in saves per game with a 9.38 average. The largest class of the Chippewas is the freshman class which consists of a total of 10 players: Zoey Emrick , Sophia Havrilla , Darla Mahoney , Kitty Ellis , Annabelle Cotroneo , Pauline Klep , Cosima Perlet , Klara Mikulaskova , Brooke page And Cameron Pluciennik . Emrick joins the Chippewas after a four-year career at Pennsylvania’s Nazareth Area High School, where she was twice selected to the Pennsylvania All-State First Team.

Ruiz Hellin begins her first season as Chippewa who comes to the United States from Vienna, Austria.

Sophia Havrilla is from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where she attended Wissahickon High School, earning a Second Team All-State selection in 2023 and multiple All-League selections during her high school years.

is from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where she attended Wissahickon High School, earning a Second Team All-State selection in 2023 and multiple All-League selections during her high school years. Mahoney joins the squad from Portsmouth High School, where she was selected to the New Hampshire High School First Team in 2023 and was a second team selection in 2020 and 2021.

Ellis joins after attending Epsom College Preparatory School in London, England.

Continuing her career after transferring from Pittsford High School in New York, Controneo will grace the Maroon and Gold for the first time in 2023.

Klep was a member of two national championship teams (2018, 2016) as a member of the GHC Rapid club team in the Netherlands.

Perleth comes from Germany to Central Michigan where she attended Mainfraken International School. In her homeland she played for her club teams: Hockey- und Tennisclub Würzburg and Hockeyclub Schweinfurt. Between the two teams, she was honored four times in the Bavarian state team.

Mikulaskova is from the Czech Republic where she played for the Czech national hockey team and with her club team HC Bohemians Praha. Mikulaskova was part of the Czech national team in 2023 when the team placed second in the U21 Eurohockey Indoor Championship.

Page is from Northwestern Lehigh in Pennsylvania, where she was an All-State defenseman in 2022.

Pluciennik finished her career with Antioch Community as a two-time letter winner and a 2022 Illinois First Team All-State selection. She also earned an All-Conference Selection in 2022. Sisters reunited Sophia Havrilla will see at least one familiar face when she arrives at Mount Pleasant, where Sophia will reunite with her older sister Hannah, who is entering her senior year with the Chippewas. Both sisters led successful careers in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania at Wissahckon High School, earning varsity letters in multiple sports. This will be the sisters’ first time taking the field together since Hannah’s senior year in 2019. Welcome to Mount Pleasant For full information for each incoming athlete, please visit the 2023 roster available on CMUChippewas.com or click on the embedded link between the names listed. All incoming Chippewas are listed below with associated bios: Zoey Emrick (Nazareth, Pennsylvania/Nazareth area)

(Nazareth, Pennsylvania/Nazareth area) Sophia Havrilla (Blue Bell, Pennsylvania/Wissahickon)

(Blue Bell, Pennsylvania/Wissahickon) Darla Mahoney (Rye, New Hampshire/Portsmouth)

(Rye, New Hampshire/Portsmouth) Kitty Ellis (London, England/Epsom College)

(London, England/Epsom College) Annabelle Cotroneo (Pittsford, New York/Pittsford)

(Pittsford, New York/Pittsford) Pauline Klep (Andel, The Netherlands/ Fortes Lyceum)

(Andel, The Netherlands/ Fortes Lyceum) Cosima Perlet (Schweinfurt, Germany/International School Mainfranken)

(Schweinfurt, Germany/International School Mainfranken) Klara Mikulaskova (Prague, Czech Republic/Gymnazium Na Prazacce)

(Prague, Czech Republic/Gymnazium Na Prazacce) Brooke page , (New Tripoli, Pennsylvania/Northwest Lehigh)

, (New Tripoli, Pennsylvania/Northwest Lehigh) Cameron Pluciennik forwarding form (Antioch, Illinois / Antioch Community)

forwarding form (Antioch, Illinois / Antioch Community) Kayla Kisthardt , (Allentown, Pennsylvania/Emmaus) of Bucknell Central Michigan Field Hockey kicks off with a scrimmage at Michigan State (August 20) and the regular season begins at Colgate (August 25). The full Chippewas schedule can be found at the link at the top of the release or at CMUChippewas.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2023/7/21/11-new-faces-coming-to-central-michigan-field-hockey-for-2023-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos