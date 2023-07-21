Sports
Noida shift helps Archana get her mojo back
An athlete’s life can be quite monotonous. No one in the sports circle can completely deny this fact, which has the same routine that fluctuates between practice-home or competition venue-hotel room during tournaments.
Regardless of where they are, the routine rarely changes. It should therefore not have been difficult for Archana Kamath to move the base from Bengaluru to Noida as her life revolves almost entirely around table tennis. However, the 23-year-old paddler is a typical Bangladeshi and still finds it difficult to adjust to life outside of her gaming regimen.
I miss talking in Kannada. And the weather, oh my god! Bengaluru weather. I miss it so much, says Archana, who moved to Noida last August to train under coach Anshul Garg at his academy. Nothing beats my hometown. I really miss it. The feel and atmosphere are different.
While accepting the change of town is still an ongoing process, Archana has no complaints about her life as a table tennis player there.
My mom is with me and we rented a condo in a gated community about a mile away from the academy. I cycle to the office every day. I knew Anshul sir for more than 10 years and many more sparring partners with different playing styles were the main reasons for this decision, says Archana.
Also Read | Brave-heart Sanil battles opportunities to move up the ranks
This came straight after the selection controversy she faced for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, which was followed by a lawsuit. The youngster admits that she went through a difficult period of self-doubt.
There isn’t much to say that hasn’t already been said. The support of all my loved ones, parents, coaches and the sports psychologist helped me get out of the tough phase and kept me motivated. I’m thankful for that, she says when asked about the time since she was dropped from the CWG squad at the last minute.
Archana has had some good wins both on the Indian domestic circuit and the international events she has competed in this year and is now in Pune to compete in the Ultimate Table Tennis competition for the Puneri Paltan team.
And the 159th ranked player in the world made her presence felt by beating the world No. 1. 39 Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during her team’s first UTT win of the season against Goa Challengers on Monday.
Glad UTT is back after a four year hiatus. It’s a very exciting atmosphere. The format with players from the Netherlands and abroad ensures a nice mix. It serves as a huge learning experience for players like me, as we’re running around with top players from all over the world, Archana offers, who was also a part of the previous three editions.
She dives back to the hours of hard work at the academy and credits it with feeling all right again, helping the youngster make slow but steady progress on the track. (My) game has definitely improved and I am happy with the whole training system in Noida. The switch has definitely been worth it.
Change in base may be a small price to pay in her quest for sporting excellence. But ask any Bangladeshi and they’d probably say it’s the ultimate sacrifice anyone can make.
